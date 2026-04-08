Wahl Global Stage Brings the World's Top Barbers to Chicago for International Barber Battle

Two-day event features global competition, education summit and red-carpet championship

STERLING, Ill., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wahl Clipper Corporation, will bring competitors from 14 countries around the world to Chicago on May 3–4, 2026, to compete for the title of Wahl Global Barber of the Year.

Held at the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture, the two-day event will welcome barbers, students and industry professionals for a weekend of inspiration, networking and competition.

Wahl Professional

"This event is about celebrating the incredible talent, creativity and culture that define the global barbering community," said Stephanie Polansky, Global Director of Education for Wahl. "Global Stage brings together the best barbers in the world to share ideas, inspire one another and compete at the highest level of the craft."

"We pull so much inspiration from people around the world on social media; this is your chance to see it live and connect with those icons one-on-one," said Wahl Educator, Trevor Moots. "For me, it's a career highlight, and I'm most looking forward to connecting with so many passionate professionals, because that's where the real magic happens. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience, no other event gives you the chance to meet, learn from, connect, grow, and evolve with the most talented barbers from around the world."

Part education summit, part global competition, Wahl Global Stage will feature live stage presentations from top barbers, advanced technique demonstrations, business insights and a red-carpet-style championship event showcasing the best talent in barbering today.

Tickets are open to the public. For ticket packages and current promotions, visit: https://globalstage.wahl.com/#purchase-tickets.

Event Schedule:

May 3, 2026

Education & Inspiration | 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Join an action-packed day of advanced education led by some of the world's most respected barbers, featuring cutting-edge techniques, creative inspiration and valuable business insights.

May 4, 2026

VIP Party | 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Kick off the evening with an exclusive VIP hour featuring a hosted open bar and networking opportunities. (VIP wristband required.)

May 4, 2026

The Ultimate Barber Battle | 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Watch the world's top barbers compete live for the title of Wahl Global Barber of the Year in a red-carpet-style global championship event. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. for cocktails and photo opportunities.

May 4, 2026

Winner Circle After Party | 9:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Celebrate the winner and connect with fellow creatives at the official after party. (VIP or Premium tickets required.)

Over the past year, barbers from across the globe have competed in regional battles to earn the title of national champion. Fourteen of the best will now come together in Chicago to represent their countries and compete in the ultimate showdown for the title of Wahl Global Barber of the Year.

Before stepping onto the global stage, finalists will visit Wahl headquarters in Sterling, Illinois and participate in exclusive programming celebrating the brand's legacy and the barbering community, including a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic factory where founder Leo J. Wahl created the first motorized hair clipper.

The winning barber will receive the opportunity to travel to Los Angeles, CA for an exclusive creative shoot with the Future Makers™ program.

For more information about Wahl Professional and the Wahl Global Stage, visit wahlpro.com and follow @WahlPro on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Wahl Professional

Since its invention of the first practical electric hair clipper in 1919, Wahl Clipper Corporation has remained on the cutting edge of the professional and home grooming category and is the leading brand for barbers, groomers, and stylists around the world. The family-owned brand embraces traditions and legacy, with its headquarters still rooted in Sterling, Illinois where it was founded and its global manufacturing located in the U.S. Wahl believes that hair has a profound ability to connect those and the world around them. They are on a mission to support, educate, and inspire the future of grooming, resulting in the On-Demand barber education platform, free and accessible to professionals everywhere, and the first-of-its-kind, fully-accredited Wahl Barber Academy. As the creators behind the ground-breaking annual Future Makers™ platform and the trusted name for leaders in the industry and those who are transforming it, Wahl exists to unlock the power of connection – one haircut at a time. For more information on Wahl Clipper Corporation and its products, please visit www.wahlpro.com.

SOURCE Wahl Professional