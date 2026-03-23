Wahl® Pro Introduces Bravura2™, the Next Evolution of a Pet Grooming Industry Favorite

New 5-in-1 clipper delivers faster speeds, extended battery life, textured grip housing and upgraded 5-in-1 Diamond Pro blade technology with DLC coating for professional animal groomers.

STERLING, Ill., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wahl® Professional, the global leader in professional pet grooming tools, is introducing the Bravura2™ Animal Clipper, the next evolution of one of the industry's most trusted 5-in-1 clippers. Building on the legacy of the original Bravura®, one of the most widely used 5-in-1 clippers among professional animal groomers, the Bravura2™ delivers enhanced performance, upgraded blade technology and modern ergonomic design for all-day performance to make every groom smoother, faster, and more precise.

Wahl® Pro Bravura2™

"As the inventors of the 5-in-1 blade technology and creators of the Arco® and Bravura® clippers, Wahl continues its legacy with the Bravura2™. Market tested ergonomics and researched features make for the perfect combination of power and versatility," said Allison Martinez, Global Product Manager for Wahl®. "The Bravura® has long been a staple in animal salons around the world. With Bravura2™, we've enhanced the performance groomers rely on with faster speeds, longer runtime and upgraded blade technology that helps them work more efficiently throughout the day."

Designed for the fast pace of professional grooming salons, the Bravura2™ combines speed, balance and all-day performance. Powered by a high-efficiency brushless rotary motor, the clipper offers two speed settings, 6,000 and 8,000 RPMs, making it the fastest 5-in-1 clipper in its category. With up to four hours of cordless runtime and a 45-minute quick charge using USB-C, delivering up to 2.5 hours of use, the Bravura2™ is engineered to keep up with the busiest grooming schedules.

At the heart of the Bravura2™ is the new Wahl 5-in-1 Diamond Pro Blade, featuring a diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating designed to run cooler, stay sharp longer and resist corrosion. The adjustable blade allows groomers to quickly switch between five cutting lengths (0.7–3.0 mm), making it ideal for both detailed finishing work on a variety of coat types, including curly, wavy, silky, smooth, wiry and combination coats, as well as full body clipping on select coat types.

The clipper also introduces several new design upgrades to enhance everyday usability, including textured housing for improved grip and control, a travel-lock power button for easy travel, and an advanced OLED screen display that shows speed settings, battery life in minutes and blade maintenance reminders.

"Professional groomers need tools that can keep up with the chaos of a busy salon while still delivering precision and control," said Rachel Colant, Master Groomer and Wahl Professional educator. "The Bravura® has always been a favorite in the industry, and the Bravura2™ takes it to another level. With the improved battery life, powerful speeds and the new Diamond Pro blade, it gives animal groomers the confidence to move through every coat type smoothly and efficiently."

Bravura2™ continues Wahl's legacy of innovation while maintaining the features professionals love about the original model. The elevated animal clipper delivers the performance and reliability groomers expect while introducing modern upgrades built for today's grooming demands.

The Bravura2™ Clipper launches March 23, 2026, and will be available at wahlpro.com. For more information, visit Wahlpro.com/animal and follow @WahlAnimal on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Download Images: Wahl® Pro Bravura2™

About Wahl Professional

Since its invention of the first practical electric hair clipper in 1919, Wahl Clipper Corporation has remained on the cutting edge of the professional and home grooming category and is the leading brand for barbers, groomers, and stylists around the world. The family-owned brand embraces traditions and legacy, with its headquarters still rooted in Sterling, Illinois where it was founded and its global manufacturing located in the U.S. Wahl believes that hair has a profound ability to connect those and the world around them. They are on a mission to support, educate, and inspire the future of grooming, resulting in the On-Demand barber education platform, free and accessible to professionals everywhere, and the first-of-its-kind, fully-accredited Wahl Barber Academy. As the creators behind the ground-breaking annual Future Makers™ platform and the trusted name for leaders in the industry and those who are transforming it, Wahl exists to unlock the power of connection – one haircut at a time. For more information on Wahl Clipper Corporation and its products, please visit www.wahlpro.com.

SOURCE Wahl Professional