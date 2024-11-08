Wahl Professional Announces Debut in the U.S. Amazon Premium Beauty Store

Wahl Pro makes its suite of professional-quality products available to consumers through the U.S. Amazon Premium Beauty Store.

STERLING, Ill., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the leading and trusted brand in professional barbering and styling, Wahl Professional, announced its product portfolio's debut in the U.S. Amazon Premium Beauty Store. Barbers, stylists, and consumers will now be able to purchase Wahl Pro's innovative, professional-level products with the guarantee of high-quality design and high-powered performance.

"For over 105 years, the Wahl name has been synonymous with trust and quality and has been a staple in barbers' and stylists' stations," said Lance Wahl, global SVP of sales and marketing for Wahl Pro. "We are thrilled to be able to give even more consumers access to the same tools their barbers and stylists are using—from our high-quality clippers to our powerful and ergonomic blow-dryers—so they can replicate salon looks at home. Launching our selection in the U.S. Amazon Premium Beauty Store also ensures our customers are getting a best-in-class shopping experience every time they purchase a Wahl product."

The Wahl Professional brand store in Amazon Premium Beauty confirms the authenticity of its products, ensuring customers are always getting the brand's high-quality tools and accessories. It will offer the Wahl Pro catalogue, including the best-selling 5-Star Cordless Magic Clip, the classic Peanut, and recently released 5-Star Vapor™. In addition to barbering and styling tools, accessories and limited-edition offerings will be available to purchase.

Customers can still shop for Wahl Pro products in the Amazon Premium Beauty store and Wahl Pro's official website, and they can follow @Wahlpro on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Wahl Professional

Since its invention of the first practical electric hair clipper in 1919, Wahl Clipper Corporation has remained on the cutting edge of the professional and home grooming category and is the leading brand for barbers, groomers, and stylists around the world. The family-owned brand embraces traditions and legacy, with its headquarters still rooted in Sterling, Illinois where it was founded and its global manufacturing located in the U.S. Wahl believes that hair has a profound ability to connect those and the world around them. They are on a mission to support, educate, and inspire the future of grooming, resulting in the On-Demand barber education platform, free and accessible to professionals everywhere, and the first-of-its-kind, fully-accredited Wahl Barber Academy. As the creators behind the ground-breaking annual Future Makers™ platform and the trusted name for leaders in the industry and those who are transforming it, Wahl exists to unlock the power of connection – one haircut at a time. For more information on Wahl Clipper Corporation and its products, please visit www.wahlpro.com.

