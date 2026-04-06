Wahl Professional Introduces the Senior 2.0™ Clipper, Powered by Legacy & Built for the Future

The next evolution of Wahl's most iconic clipper delivers advanced performance, modern innovation, and the unmistakable power barbers trust.

STERLING, Ill., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wahl Professional, the global leader in professional grooming tools, today announced the launch of the Senior 2.0™ Clipper, a modern evolution of the brand's most iconic professional clipper. Designed for barbers who demand precision, power, and durability, the Senior 2.0 honors Wahl's legacy while redefining what the next generation of professional tools can deliver.

Wahl Pro Senior 2.0™ Clipper

For more than 75 years, the Wahl Senior has been a staple behind the chair, trusted for its power, performance, and unmistakable design. With the Senior™ 2.0, Wahl elevates that legacy with added cutting-edge technology, enhanced ergonomics, and refined variable control, built to meet the demands of today's modern barber.

"Some tools get replaced, others become legends (or legendary)," said Garrett McGuire, Global Brand Director for Wahl Professional. "The Senior didn't follow trends, it shaped identity. Senior 2.0™ stays true to our heritage while pushing performance further than ever before."

"What impressed me most about the Senior 2.0™ is how balanced and intuitive it feels," said Andrew Juhasz, Wahl Educator. "The control you get with the taper lever, the consistency of the motor, and the comfort of the grip make a real difference when you're cutting all day. It's powerful, but it's also refined, exactly what today's barbers need."

Modern Performance, Built on a Legacy

At the core of the Senior 2.0™ is an 8K brushless motor with adaptive speed control, engineered to automatically adjust power based on cutting load. The result is smoother operation, consistent performance, and speeds up to 20% faster than the previous Cordless Senior, delivering confidence with every pass.

The clipper also introduces a new ergonomic metal taper lever featuring both a 5-position click system and free-flow option, giving barbers complete control without the need for multiple tools. A redesigned Standard 2.0 blade offers zero-gap adjustability with lighter top blades and premium DLC and black chrome coatings, allowing the blade to stay sharper up to four times longer while remaining cooler during extended use.

Additional enhancements include:

Signature aluminum bottom housing for durability, balance, and grip control

Patented textured finger and thumb grooves for improved comfort and handling

2.5-hour runtime with a fast 75-minute charge time

USB-C charging compatibility and fast-charging Single Power Station

Bold new top housing design with accent lighting and PVD finish

Together, these updates deliver a tool that feels instantly familiar, yet unmistakably advanced.

Designed for the Next Generation of Barbers

Built for both the next wave of young barbers entering the industry and experienced professionals loyal to Wahl Professional and ready to upgrade, the tool delivers premium craftsmanship that reflects the pride behind the chair.

It also offers retailers and distributors a powerful new must-have clipper that blends heritage with innovation. Positioned as the modern evolution of a legacy icon, Senior 2.0™ strengthens Wahl Professional's core lineup while complementing innovative tools like the Hi-Viz® Air.

The Wahl Professional Senior 2.0™ Clipper is available for purchase now at wahlpro.com. For more information, visit wahlpro.com and follow @WahlPro on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Download Images: Wahl Pro Senior 2.0™ Clipper

About Wahl Professional

Since its invention of the first practical electric hair clipper in 1919, Wahl Clipper Corporation has remained on the cutting edge of the professional and home grooming category and is the leading brand for barbers, groomers, and stylists around the world. The family-owned brand embraces traditions and legacy, with its headquarters still rooted in Sterling, Illinois where it was founded and its global manufacturing located in the U.S. Wahl believes that hair has a profound ability to connect those and the world around them. They are on a mission to support, educate, and inspire the future of grooming, resulting in the On-Demand barber education platform, free and accessible to professionals everywhere, and the first-of-its-kind, fully-accredited Wahl Barber Academy. As the creators behind the ground-breaking annual Future Makers™ platform and the trusted name for leaders in the industry and those who are transforming it, Wahl exists to unlock the power of connection – one haircut at a time. For more information on Wahl Clipper Corporation and its products, please visit www.wahlpro.com.

SOURCE Wahl Professional