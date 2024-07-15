Wahl Professional Unveils Global Brand Evolution with 'Make it With Wahl' Platform

"When my great-grandfather, Leo Wahl, invented the first electric clipper, he could hardly imagine the profound influence and impact that he would later have on the culture and craftsmanship of countless professionals who would go on to forge successful careers, build communities, and foster connections, all with a Wahl tool in hand," said Lance Wahl, Global SVP of Sales & Marketing for Wahl Professional. "Through education and the provision of high-quality products, our family-brand has remained steadfast in our commitment to empowering more professionals to realize their dreams. The possibilities are endless when you 'Make it With Wahl' and this is our open invitation to all professionals, at any stage of their career, to become part of the Wahl family."

The 'Make it with Wahl' campaign is not just a launch; it's the genesis of a broader platform, to showcase the fervor and connection shared between industry professionals and Wahl. Since its inception, Wahl Professional has become more than just a provider of exceptional products. The brand has played a pivotal role in cultivating a vibrant barbering community, empowered artists to achieve their dreams, and catalyzed transformation in countless lives, both in and beyond the barber chair. The introduction of 'Make it with Wahl' underscores that with a Wahl tool, anything becomes achievable.

At the core of Wahl Professional's brand evolution lies a deep-seated belief in the power of connection in every haircut created. It is grounded in the understanding that hair isn't just hair—it's a conduit that links us to ourselves and the world around us. 'Make it with Wahl' is the brand's commitment to ushering in another century of trusted excellence, equipping professionals with the tools to accomplish remarkable feats, shape culture, change lives, and foster meaningful careers.

"Our brand evolution embodies humility, intentionality, and a deep understanding of people's needs," stated Garrett McGuire, Global Brand Director. "It ignites connections, fosters growth, fearlessly propels individuals forward, and fuels the future of professionals worldwide."

Wahl Professional invites all industry professionals to embark on this transformative journey—a journey defined by quality, passion, and the enduring bonds forged through Wahl.

For more information on Wahl Professional and the 'Make it With Wahl' platform, please visit www.WahlPro.com.

About Wahl Professional

Since its invention of the first practical electric hair clipper in 1919, Wahl Clipper Corporation has remained on the cutting edge of the professional and home grooming category and is the leading brand for barbers, groomers, and stylists around the world. The family-owned brand embraces traditions and legacy, with its headquarters still rooted in Sterling, Illinois where it was founded and its global manufacturing located in the U.S. Wahl believes that hair has a profound ability to connect those and the world around them. They are on a mission to support, educate, and inspire the future of grooming, resulting in the On-Demand barber education platform, free and accessible to professionals everywhere, and the first-of-its-kind, fully-accredited Wahl Barber Academy. As the creators behind the ground-breaking annual Future Makers™ platform and the trusted name for leaders in the industry and those who are transforming it, Wahl exists to unlock the power of connection – one haircut at a time. For more information on Wahl Clipper Corporation and its products, please visit www.wahlpro.com.

SOURCE Wahl Professional