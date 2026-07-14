Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Beverages Marks 14 Years of Sustainable Innovation with the Launch of Paʻa Premium Glass Collection

HILO, Hawaii, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Beverages kicks off its 14th anniversary with the launch of Waiākea Paʻa, a premium reusable glass collection available in still and sparkling. Paʻa, Hawaiian for "solid," "firm," or "permanent," joins Waiākea's 100% post-consumer recycled OceanPlast® bottle and refillable aluminum offering to complete the most diversified packaging portfolio in premium water.

Waiākea Paʻa Premium Reusable Glass Collection

Founded in Hilo in 2012, Waiākea was among the first water brands in the United States to commit to 100% post-consumer recycled packaging — a stance that ran years ahead of the category at the time. In the fourteen years since, the brand has expanded into refillable aluminum, transitioned black ink on its labels to a carbon-negative, algae-based ink, become one of the highest-scoring Certified B Corporation™ brands in the U.S., and through its Kōkua Initiative non-profit, impacted more than 495,000 people in Hawaiʻi. Paʻa is the next chapter and the missing piece.

"For 14 years, we've focused on giving people a better option, not just a different one," said Ryan Emmons, Co-Founder and CEO of Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Beverages. "Glass is a format we considered carefully for many years, and Paʻa is the result of getting it right. It rounds out our portfolio with the same standards of sourcing, taste, and sustainability we've held since day one and gives our consumers the freedom to choose the format that fits any moment."

With Paʻa, Waiākea now offers a premium water option across every channel and occasion. OceanPlast® delivers lightweight portability with the brand's industry-defining 100% post-consumer recycled content. Refillable aluminum serves on-the-go occasions and accounts moving away from single-use bottles. Paʻa brings premium glass presentation to hospitality, fine dining, specialty retail, and home consumption, preserving the water's signature mineral profile and smooth taste.

Like the rest of the portfolio, Paʻa was engineered with sustainability built in. The bottle is produced with 40% cullet (recycled glass), with a goal to increase that figure toward 100% over the next five years.

To introduce Paʻa, Waiākea has partnered with NFL quarterback and Hawaiʻi native Marcus Mariota for the launch campaign. "Waiākea represents Hawaiʻi the right way — the source, the people, and the care behind every detail," said Mariota. "Paʻa is the kind of bottle that elevates a meal, and I'm proud to help introduce it."

The Source

Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Water begins as rain and snowmelt at the summit of Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on Earth. Filtered through thousands of feet of porous volcanic rock within a protected forest preserve — 2,400 miles from the nearest industrial landmass — the water absorbs naturally occurring silica, magnesium, potassium, calcium, and sodium, resulting in a naturally alkaline pH and a distinctively smooth mouthfeel.

Availability

The Waiākea Paʻa glass collection is available for purchase online and is now rolling out across select retailers, including Giant Food, Central Market, Harps Foods, as well as hospitality partners, and specialty accounts, with broader availability throughout 2026. Trade and industry inquiries may be directed to [email protected].

About Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Beverages:

Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Beverages is a public benefit corporation founded in 2012 in Hilo, Hawaiʻi with the stated mission of sustainably providing naturally healthy Hawaiian coffee and water products while contributing to and promoting clean water access, conservation, and education for those in need in Hawaiʻi and throughout the world. Available at thousands of retail locations across Hawaiʻi and the continental U.S., including Whole Foods, 7-Eleven, Walmart, and more. Waiākea was one of the first in the U.S. to develop and commit to 100% post-consumer recycled packaging in 2012, and continues to be the enviro-tech leader of its category for this and its many other initiatives. Its award-winning taste is derived from its natural filtration through 14,000 feet of porous volcanic rock, making it naturally alkaline and electrolyte-rich. Through its non-profit foundation, the Kōkua Initiative, Waiākea works to empower the people of Hawaiʻi through a 3 piko approach that encourages educational opportunities, ʻāina-based conservation & sustainability, and support for the most vulnerable in our community. Since its inception, the project has impacted over 495,000 people in Hawaiʻi.

For more information, please visit https://waiakea.com and follow along on Instagram @Waiakea.

Media Contacts:

Jason Walter — [email protected]

Lydia Bagarozza — [email protected]

SOURCE Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Beverages