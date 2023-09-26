Wake Up and Smell the Coffee, New York City! Wendy's Offers FREE Frosty Cream Cold Brew for National Coffee Day

Sip, Save and Support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On National Coffee Day, Wendy's® is brewing up a special treat for New Yorkers. On September 29th, when fans purchase a Frosty® Boo! Book® supporting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, they will receive a FREE small Frosty Cream Cold Brew.

To purchase your Frosty Boo! Book and receive your free small Frosty Cream Cold Brew, visit your nearest New York City-based Wendy's. Simply ask for the offer at the counter or in the drive-thru. This one-day-only offer is exclusively available in the heart of the Big Apple.

For only $1, consumers will receive a Frosty Boo! Book packed with FIVE free Jr. Frosty coupons, redeemable at participating U.S. Wendy's locations until the end of the year. And the fun doesn't stop there – Wendy's is adding a SIXTH bonus coupon to redeem a $1.99 Wendy's Kids' Meal® with any purchase.* For more than 15 years, Wendy's Frosty Boo! Books have supported the Foundation's work to find safe, loving and permanent homes for the more than 113,000 children in foster care.

Wendy's now has more ways than ever to customize coffee and New York City residents' can redeem their free small Frosty Cream Cold Brew for any Wendy's Frosty Cream Cold Brew flavor including vanilla, caramel, chocolate and the newest addition to the lineup – Pumpkin Spice. Using the same delicious syrup from the Pumpkin Spice Frosty, the new Frosty Cream Cold Brew flavor merges smooth, cold-brewed coffee with classic Frosty creamer swirled to perfection over ice.

Over the past three decades, Wendy's has raised more than $300 million benefitting the Foundation, helping to find permanent, loving families for nearly 13,000 children across the United States and Canada. To learn more about Frosty Boo! Books and how Wendy's is working to make more family moments possible, visit Wendy's Frosty Boo! Books or www.davethomasfoundation.org.

ABOUT WENDY'S:
Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*At participating U.S. Wendy's restaurants while supplies last. 90¢ of every $1 coupon book sold from 9.4.202310.31.2023 will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Coupons valid from 9.4.202312.31.2023.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

