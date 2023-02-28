Walcott Hackensack Open for Move-Ins

HACKENSACK, N.J. , Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waypoint Residential introduces its brand new 235-unit community, The Walcott Hackensack, as it welcomes new residents to the Hackensack, New Jersey, neighborhood.

A rendering of The Walcott Hackensack on Main St. in Hackensack, N.J. The community recently began accepting move-ins.

"The Walcott Hackensack is located at a desirable Main Street location that offers easy access to public transportation as well as a walkable experience within the up-and-coming urban community of Hackensack," Scott Lawlor, Founder & CEO of Waypoint Residential, said. "The local area features modest dining, nightlife, and shopping – providing a superior, sophisticated and upscale experience for residents all within walking distance."

Professionally managed by Greystar, a global industry leader, this six-floor building features an array of landscape viewings. While its northwest homes overlook the Hackensack River and an evergreen terrain, the southeast corner of the building features an alluring escape of the Manhattan skyline. Built with a unique mix of classic brick and modern metal on its exterior, the interior homes offer distinctly modern and luxuriously- appointed appliances and finishes. Apartment homes are available in an assortment of rentable two-story townhomes and loft homes, standard studio, one-, and two-bedroom options. Headlined by their chef-inspired kitchens, all homes include custom stone islands and countertops, full-size washers and dryers, spacious walk-in closets, hardwood flooring, and private terraces or juliette balconies.

Flooded by natural light, the building lobby features double-floor windows and an interior design package that nods to sophistication. The Walcott's amenities allow for ample spaces to lounge, leisure, and work from home as the community includes individualized co-working and conference room spaces. Indoors, residents will enjoy a visual golf simulation facility, a game room with billiards and shuffleboard, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio and gym with top-of-the-line equipment. The center of the community is decorated with an outdoor deck and heated pool with other notable features that include a fire pit, an outdoor kitchen with gas BBQ grills, and a TV lounge.

So far, the community surrounded by several nearby institutes including the Hackensack University Medical Center and Fairleigh Dickinson University has seen great success during its pre-leasing season efforts. The Walcott Hackensack's residences range from $1,910 to $4,000/month. For those interested in leasing availability you are encouraged to visit www.thewalcotthackensack.com or call (833) 281-0884 to speak to the onsite leasing team.

About Waypoint Residential

Waypoint Residential is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm specializing in rental housing. With offices in Boca Raton, FL, Atlanta, GA, and Dallas, TX, the company acquires, develops, and finances multifamily properties throughout the Sunbelt region of the United States. Founded in 2011, Waypoint's investment activity is approximately $4.6 billion across more than 29,000 units.

