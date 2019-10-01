Walgreens and Novant Health announce retail health care collaboration in North Carolina

"Our customers have come to rely on their local Walgreens to provide accessible and convenient health care options," said Dr. Chet Robson, Walgreens acting chief medical officer. "Our collaboration with Novant Health is a great example of how we're integrating care and bringing a simplified health care experience to North Carolina residents."

Once the pharmacy acquisition closes, Novant Health patients will be able to receive their prescriptions at the acquired Walgreens pharmacy locations or any neighborhood Walgreens stores. Novant Health will continue to operate specialty pharmacies.

"Novant Health is dedicated to making health care remarkable and this strategic partnership with Walgreens will allow us to make it even more convenient, affordable and accessible," said Dr. Pam Oliver, executive vice president and president of Novant Health Physician Network. "Our new clinics at Walgreens will allow patients to avoid the emergency room by expanding access to quality care for minor illnesses and injuries, and create a new avenue for Novant Health to support and care for our patients with chronic conditions."

The retail clinics, which will be branded "Novant Health Express at Walgreens" and staffed with Novant Health advanced practice clinicians (physician assistants and nurse practitioners), will provide patients in North Carolina with access to convenient and affordable health care for treating common illnesses and injuries, as well as services for chronic care follow-ups, with no appointment necessary.

The first locations are expected to open in the first half of 2020, with continued expansion in North Carolina over two years. The first three locations are expected to be on Fairview Road in Charlotte, N.C., on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem, N.C., and on Village Road in Leland, N.C.

The Novant Health Express at Walgreens retail clinics will operate seven days a week.

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,600 physicians and over 28,000 employees that provide care at over 640 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2019, Forbes ranked the organization first in North Carolina and 38th nationally on its 2019 Best Employers for Diversity list. Diversity MBA Magazine has also ranked Novant Health third on its 2019 list of "Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work." Novant Health provided more than $883 million in community benefit, including financial assistance and services, in 2018.

For more information, please visit our website at NovantHealth.org. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA), the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day, using the most convenient, multichannel access to consumer goods and services and trusted, cost-effective pharmacy, health and wellness services and advice. As of August 31, 2018, Walgreens operates 9,560 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Approximately 400 Walgreens stores offer Healthcare Clinic or other provider retail clinic services.

