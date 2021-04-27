Walgreens Boots Alliance Global Chief Digital Officer, Gunjan Bhow, Joins One Call's Board of Directors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, a leader in workers' compensation and ancillary services for Medicare and Medicaid, today announced Gunjan Bhow, Global Chief Digital Officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance, has been elected to One Call's board of directors effective immediately. Bhow brings more than two decades of experience leading transformations for organizations through customer-centric digital product strategy and business models across the private and public sectors.

Gunjan Bhow

"We are excited to welcome Gunjan Bhow to our board of directors. We are eager to put his innovative mind to work as we continue to leverage digital technology and automation to improve our stakeholder experience," said One Call CEO Thomas Warsop.

This announcement comes shortly after One Call announced a business transformation, affirming their commitment to getting people the care they need, when they need it, and championing their commitment to closely examining the entire claims process, from the time someone is injured at work to their return, to identify ways to improve outcomes for all stakeholders involved.

Bhow is leading the digital transformation of Walgreens' $130 billion global business spanning healthcare, pharmacy and retail, to improve the health and wellbeing of their customers. His agile, innovative, and human-centric approach closely aligns with that of One Call.

Previously, Bhow was the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Digital, Mobile, and e-Commerce at the Walt Disney Company for Disney, ABC, Marvel, Pixar, ESPN, and Star Wars. Prior to the Walt Disney Company, Bhow was the General Manager of Digital and Mobile Products at Amazon, overseeing the product strategy for Amazon Echo, Alexa, Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Prime Digital, Photos, Music, and Amazon Studios. He led the Fire TV Stick, the fastest selling product in Amazon history, from concept to completion.

Bhow received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of California Berkeley and his Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

In addition to his position on One Call's board of directors, he also serves on the board of directors for WideOpenWest, Inc., the sixth largest cable and broadband network operator in the United States on the board of directors for REI, a leading retailer of outdoor and recreation products and services, and on the board of directors for The Child Mind Institute, a national non-profit dedicated to improving children's mental health.

About One Call

As a leader in the workers' compensation industry and ancillary services for Medicare and Medicaid, One Call has an unwavering commitment to getting people the care they need, when they need it. Leveraging over 30 years of industry experience and innovative solutions, we are moving people through their care journeys better than ever before, providing exceptional, predictive, and responsive care coordination. For more information and the latest news, visit us at onecallcm.com, LinkedIn (One Call), Facebook (@onecallcm), and Twitter (@onecallcm).

Media Contact:

Jessica Taft

One Call, Vice President, Marketing and Branding

[email protected]

SOURCE One Call

Related Links

www.onecallcm.com

