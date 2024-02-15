WALK-ON'S SPORTS BISTREAUX ADDS THREE NEW ZESTY WING FLAVORS TO ITS MENU

National restaurant and sports bar brand adds mouthwatering flavors to its roster

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After adding traditional bone-in wings to its menu for the first time last September, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, the nationally renowned restaurant and sports bar, is expanding its wing options by adding three mouthwatering flavors: Stingin' Honey, Mojito Lime, and GochuBANG. To celebrate the launch of these new wing flavors and to make March Madness even more exciting, Walk-On's is introducing the Full Court Wing Sampler. This sampler allows fans to experience the thrill of all three flavors in one convenient and shareable platter, making it the perfect companion for watching the games with friends and family.

"Our latest culinary creations – the Stingin' Honey, Mojito Lime, and GochuBANG wing flavors – showcase our commitment to delivering bold and exciting flavors that not only elevate the game day dining experience but any occasion," said Chris Dawson, CEO of Walk-On's. "We believe in providing our guests with more than just a meal, and these new wing flavors are sure to leave a lasting impression."

These bold and innovative wing flavors have been carefully crafted by Walk-On's culinary team to provide a sensation that will leave sports enthusiasts cheering for more. The Stingin' Honey combines the perfect blend of honey sweetness and a hint of heat, creating a flavor explosion that will keep guests reaching for more. Mojito Lime brings a refreshing twist with zesty lime and a burst of mint, providing a unique and tantalizing experience. Meanwhile, the GochuBANG flavor is a fusion of Korean-inspired gochujang and bold spices, delivering a fiery kick that sets taste buds ablaze with every bite.

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, celebrated as the #1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN, is a nationally recognized restaurant and sports bar that brings together the love of food, sports, and community. Concepted on the back of a napkin by LSU walk-on basketball players Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux opened its doors in 2003 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The menu boasts scratch-made dishes, paired with a wide selection of unique cocktails and beers. With nearly 100 restaurants in the U.S., Walk-On's is accelerating its nationwide expansion – ranked #1 by Entrepreneur for Top New Franchise and consistently ranking in Top 500 lists for Restaurant Business, Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. Walk-On's success and growth are a testament to its passionate franchise partners, including renowned athletes in co-owner Drew Brees and franchisees Dak Prescott, Derrick Brooks, and football coach Dabo Swinney. To learn more about Walk-On's or for information on becoming a franchisee, visit walk-ons.com.

