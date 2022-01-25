Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux To Open Atlanta Office To Support Rapid Growth

BATON ROUGE, La. , Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, a leading sports dining experience with a Louisiana-inspired menu and family friendly atmosphere, will open an Atlanta office in the first quarter of this year to support rapid brand growth and hiring. With 61 restaurants operating today and more than 100 locations in various stages of development, the expansion marks Walk-On's ongoing commitment to growth and best-in-class franchise support. The Atlanta office will house the brand's Chief Financial Officer, along with other finance, analytics, and technology positions. The brand will remain headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where it was founded in 2003. Walk-On's was recently named Entrepreneur's "#1 Best Sports Bar Franchise" for the second consecutive year.

"We're building something very special at Walk-On's," said Brandon Landry, Founder and CEO of Walk-On's. "Louisiana will always be the heartbeat and home of our brand, but our incredible growth and vision to be more than a restaurant demands that we do everything possible to field a best-in-class team across all areas of the business. The Baton Rouge and Atlanta offices will work as one, with a culture and team-first mindset, to fuel the next phase of Walk-On's growth."

Walk-On's has hit the ground running in Atlanta with two key hires that will be based in the new office. Jared Hinshaw has been appointed Vice President, IT. Hinshaw joins the team from Inspire Brands, where he served as Senior Director, IT PMO overseeing the digital and data portfolios for Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John's, Sonic, Dunkin, and Baskin-Robbins. In addition, John Stack joins as Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis. Stack joins from InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), where he served as the Director, Technology Business Management for over two years and MidAmerican Energy Services as Director, Analytics & Finance.

In addition to finance, analytics and technology roles, Walk-On's expansion into Atlanta will look to add additional location-based functions as needed, such as regional operations and marketing support.

The new year also marks key leadership updates, with the following individuals receiving promotions at the close of 2021:

Jairo Gualdron : Vice President, Finance

: Vice President, Finance Kelly Parker : Senior Director, Franchise Relations

: Senior Director, Franchise Relations Eric Kindon : Senior Director, Construction

: Senior Director, Construction Cody Vercher : Director, Franchise Operations

"The future is very bright at Walk-On's with a blend of homegrown talent and the addition of proven leaders from across the hospitality industry with a track record of success," said Scott Taylor, Walk-On's President and COO. "Joining Walk-On's is truly like joining a family, and we're thrilled to grow our family in a big way in 2022 to support our amazing franchisees."

In July 2021, Walk-On's hired Luke DeRouen, who previously held marketing roles at Inspire Brands' Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings, as Chief Marketing Officer. The brand also recently appointed John Gordon as Director, Real Estate.

For additional locations and to learn more, visit walk-ons.com.

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On's All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com.

SOURCE Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux