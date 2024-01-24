WALK-ON'S SPORTS BISTREAUX WELCOMES ANDY IZQUIERDO AND TREY HUGHES TO ITS LEADERSHIP TEAM

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

24 Jan, 2024, 11:08 ET

National restaurant and sports bar brand continues adding talent and clout to its team 

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, the nationally renowned restaurant and sports bar, announces the appointments of Andy Izquierdo as the Vice President of Communications and Trey Hughes as Senior Director of Franchise Sales. These strategic decisions underscore Walk-On's dedication to maintaining excellence as the brand eyes expansion and advancement.

"We are excited to welcome Andy Izquierdo and Trey Hughes to the Walk-On's family. Their impressive backgrounds and proven track records align seamlessly with our commitment to delivering an exceptional guest experience. As we continue our journey of expansion, their strategic insights and leadership will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in further elevating Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux," said Chris Dawson, CEO of Walk-On's.

Izquierdo, the VP of Communications, arrives at Walk-On's with over two decades of experience in various sectors and across industries including serving as President of Communications for Denny's, Chief Communications Officer for Sound Transit and Waste Management, Vice President of Communications and Social Impact for Belk department stores and Vice President of Corporate Affairs for PetSmart. Andy played an integral role as Vice President of Global Public Affairs for Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), leading global reputation efforts and spearheading initiatives such as the reintroduction of Colonel Sanders and the expansion of the company's first-ever food donation program. Notably, Andy possesses a strong science and health care background, having led communications and government affairs for AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals. A graduate of the University of Maryland with a degree in broadcast journalism, Izquierdo's dynamic background will be beneficial to Walk-On's growth.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Walk-On's team, and I look forward to contributing to the brand's legacy of excellence. With a focus on communication and engagement, I am committed to enhancing the connection between Walk-On's and its valued guests, building on the brand's reputation for outstanding customer service," said Andy Izquierdo, Vice President of Communications.

Trey Hughes, the newly appointed Senior Director of Franchise Sales, brings a wealth of experience in the franchise sales arena. With a background as a franchise owner of 7 Brew Coffee and Senior Director of Business Development for Driven Brands, Trey is well-versed in the intricacies of franchise operations and growth. Trey's main focus at Walk-On's will be signing new franchise sales and contributing to the brand's exponential growth. His unique perspective as a former franchisee adds valuable insights to the team, ensuring Walk-On's remains at the forefront of franchise success.

"Joining Walk-On's is an exciting opportunity. I am eager to leverage my experience in franchise operations and sales to contribute to the brand's growth. Walk-On's commitment to excellence aligns with my own values, and I am confident in our collective ability to take the brand to new heights," said Trey Hughes, Sr. Director of Franchise Sales."

With Andy Izquierdo and Trey Hughes on board, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is well-positioned to provide an even more exceptional dining experience to its cherished guests.

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, celebrated as the #1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN, is a nationally recognized restaurant and sports bar that brings together the love of food, sports, and community. Concepted on the back of a napkin by LSU walk-on basketball players Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux opened its doors in 2003 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, right in LSU's backyard. With a winning culture inspired by the grit, hustle, and true spirit of a college walk-on, the brand has become a beloved destination for sports enthusiasts, families, and friends to celebrate any occasion. The menu boasts scratch-made dishes including hand-patted burgers, sandwiches, seafood, and Louisiana favorites, paired with a wide selection of unique cocktails and beers. Walk-On's, grounded in genuine Louisiana hospitality, ensures that guests feel right at home the moment they step into the restaurant. Entering its 20th year with nearly 100 restaurants in the U.S., Walk-On's is accelerating nationwide expansion – ranked #1 by Entrepreneur for Top New Franchise and consistently ranking in Top 500 lists for Restaurant Business, Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. Walk-On's success and growth are a testament to its passionate franchise partners, including renowned athletes in co-owner Drew Brees, as well as franchisees Dak Prescott, Derrick Brooks, and football coach Dabo Swinney. To learn more about Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux or to get more information on becoming a franchisee, please visit walk-ons.com.

For More Media Information:  
Bright Red Agency  
(850) 668-6824 x 3741
[email protected]

SOURCE Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

