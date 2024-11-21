Walks and Devour Announce Leadership Transition

President Stephen Oddo to Step Down and Take Advisory Role; Roisin O'Sullivan Named Global Managing Director

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walks and Devour, one of the world's leading providers of sightseeing experiences and food tours, today announced that Stephen Oddo will step down from his day-to-day role as President, effective December 1, 2024. Oddo will remain an important advisor, providing strategic guidance to support a smooth leadership transition and ensuring continued success for the business.

Roisin O'Sullivan has been named Global Managing Director of Walks and Devour.

Roisin O'Sullivan, who joined Walks in 2014 as Marketing Director and is currently its Chief Operating Officer, has been named Global Managing Director of Walks and Devour. In her new role, O'Sullivan will oversee global operations and drive the company's growth and strategic objectives.

"I'm incredibly proud of what Walks and Devour has achieved over the past fifteen years, and the opportunities to keep growing from here are endless," Oddo said. "With Roisin at the helm, I'm confident that Walks and Devour will thrive and continue to add unparalleled and exclusive tours to our already robust portfolio of offerings around the world."

Oddo co-founded Walks in 2009 with a goal of sharing his love for and knowledge of Italy. The company has since expanded to a team of more than 1,000 tour guides in 23 cities in Europe and North America. Walks' offerings include exclusive tours that travelers cannot find elsewhere, thanks to its partnerships with some of the world's top museums and monuments, including the Vatican, Colosseum, Prado Museum, Tower of London and Grand Central Terminal. The company was acquired by Hornblower Group in 2021. Oddo also led the acquisition of Devour Tours in 2021, adding top-quality food tours to Walks' offerings.

"Stephen's impact on Walks and the travel industry is immeasurable, and his legacy is deeply embedded in our company," Hornblower Group CEO Mike Flaskey said. "Even as we continue to expand Walks and Devour's global footprint, we remain dedicated to Stephen's original mission: to immerse travelers in the culture and history of destinations through expertly led and curated tours."

"Stephen has had a huge impact on the tours and activities industry, from the earliest skip-the-line tours to the advent of special-access at sites like the Colosseum," O'Sullivan said. "He knew there was a huge market for more exclusive experiences, and he made it happen. He has always challenged me and the rest of the team to push past obstacles and never settle for anything but the best for our guests. We intend to carry that legacy forward."

Click here for headshots of Roisin O'Sullivan and Stephen Oddo.

About Hornblower Group

Hornblower Group is a global leader in experiences and transportation. Spanning a 100-year history, Hornblower Group's portfolio of international offerings includes water-based experiences (dining and sightseeing cruises), land-based experiences (walking tours and food tours) and ferry and transportation services. City Experiences, Hornblower Group's premier experience division, offers land- and water-based experiences as well as ferry and transportation services. Hornblower Marine, a subsidiary of Hornblower Group, provides vessel outhaul and maintenance services at Bridgeport Boatworks in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Additionally, Anchor Operating System, LLC, a subsidiary of Hornblower Group and independent entity, provides reservation, ticketing, and website integration services for clients in the transportation, tourism, and entertainment industries. Today, Hornblower Group's global portfolio covers a dozen countries and territories, over 50 U.S. cities and serves more than 20 million guests annually. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Hornblower Group's additional corporate offices reside in Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; and across Ontario, Canada. Majority ownership of Hornblower is with funds managed by investment firm Strategic Value Partners (SVP). For more information, visit hornblowercorp.com.

