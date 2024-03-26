‘Wall Street Project’ and Civil Rights Leader Rev. Jesse L. Jackson. Sr. Honors John Hope Bryant with Lifetime Achievement Award at 27th Annual Economic Summit

Rainbow PUSH Coalition and Citizenship Education Fund recognize Bryant for

longstanding commitment to closing wealth gap in America

ATLANTA, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rainbow Push Coalition & Citizenship Education Fund honored Operation HOPE Chairman, Founder, and CEO with its Lifetime Achievement Award at their 27th Annual Wall Street Project Economic Summit. Hosted at The New York Stock Exchange on March 25th, the event applauded Bryant’s efforts to close the wealth gap and in America through financial literacy. The award also commends Bryant for amplifying diversity, equity and inclusion to build stronger communities.

As an extension of historical Civil Rights efforts, Bryant has been a champion for a new movement of "Silver Rights," which calls to increase financial literacy and access to resources for all Americans.

Established by Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. in 1996, the 'Wall Street Project' challenges corporate America to address the multi-billion dollar trade deficit of minority vendors and consumers, and help ensure equal opportunities for culturally diverse employees, entrepreneurs and consumers.

Bryant, a visionary entrepreneur and author of the new book "Financial Literacy for All," was noted for his 30-year commitment to serving families and individuals in underserved communities. Through the work of Operation HOPE, Bryant continues to invest in minority entrepreneurs, increase homeownership, and educate youth about financial wellness.

"Operation HOPE is laser-focused on ensuring that everyone— regardless of circumstances, creed, or color – has a better understanding of how to build generational wealth and thrive. Our 'Silver Rights' movement would not be possible without champions for equity, like the legendary Rev. Jesse L. Jackson," said Bryant. "I'm honored to receive this award from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and Citizenship Education Fund and proudly accept the responsibility of moving America forward together."

