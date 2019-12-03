Walmart Starts Distributing the DarioHealth Digital Diabetes Management System

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas and NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital therapeutics innovation leader, DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) announced today the launch of the Dario-powered digital diabetes program on Walmart.com.

Walmart is the largest retailer in the world and is the second largest e-commerce retailer in the U.S. It is also an innovator in healthcare, piloting several initiatives such as opening its own Walmart Health centers and creating a Home Health Care section on Walmart.com.

The Dario digital diabetes app is among the most downloaded and highest rated healthcare apps, with a 4.9/5.0 star rating and over 8,000+ reviews on the Apple store. Its Net Promoter Score (NPS), a measure of willingness of customers to recommend a company's products or services to others, is +77, considered "world class" and the highest in its category, on a -100 - +100 scale.

"Walmart strives to offer its shoppers health solutions that will help them manage their own health in the most efficient way possible. We are excited to access Walmart's online distribution channel given the extremely high volume of annual visitors. We will offer Walmart's consumers MyDario™, our complete digital solution to manage diabetes, hypertension, nutrition and exercise. Our system is affordable and supported by a large body of clinical evidence that we believe demonstrates that Dario significantly and quickly improves the health and wellness of its users. We believe that the positive results seen while using our system reinforces engagement and are part of the reason why users rate Dario as one of the best solutions for managing chronic conditions," said Olivier Jarry, DarioHealth's President and Chief Commercial Officer.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO ) is a leading global digital health company serving its users with dynamic mobile health solutions. In today's day and age, knowledge of health and treatment is being democratized, and we believe people deserve to know everything about their own health and have the best tools to manage their condition. DarioHealth employs a revolutionary approach whereby harnessing big data, we have developed a novel method for chronic disease data management, empowering people to analyze and personalize self-diabetes management in a totally new way without having the disease slow them down. DarioHealth has a commercial office in New York with an R&D center in Caesarea, Israel.

For more information, visit http://mydario.investorroom.com/ .

