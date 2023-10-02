Walmart to Keynote CES 2024, Revealing Its Vision for Continued Retail Disruption

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced that Walmart CEO Doug McMillon will keynote at CES® 2024. This opening-day keynote at the world's most powerful tech event will explore the digital transformation spearheaded by Walmart, the world's leading retailer.

Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Walmart Inc., will keynote CES 2024.
Walmart has led retail innovation for decades. From popularizing use of the now ubiquitous UPC product barcode to building one of the first private satellite-communication systems at scale, Walmart has consistently modeled how early adoption of technology drives industry success. McMillon will bring Walmart's people-led, tech-powered vision to life, highlighting how Walmart improves lives, communities and the planet. He also will offer a view of what's next for Walmart as the company uses technology, combined with deep retail and human insights, to exceed customer expectations as they move across platforms and places to discover goods and get inspired.

"Like CES, Walmart is ALL ON using agility and creativity to push the boundaries of tech that improves outcomes for customers and associates," said Kinsey Fabrizio, CTA Sr. VP for CES & Membership. "Doug's compelling story of how Walmart is enabling the next generation of retail will reflect on their people culture, beyond the advances powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning."

"Great tech disappears behind great experiences," said Dan Bartlett, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Walmart. "As the world becomes more digital, we are thinking ahead on how we design and build technology that will usher in the next generation of retail. Doug's keynote, plus compelling experiences on the CES show floor, will show how we're using technology to make our customers' lives easier, enable our associates to build satisfying careers and make our business even stronger."  

Walmart has a long history with CES, sharing ideas and showing how their strategy makes retail environments, and lives, better for customers and associates. McMillon delivered a mainstage address in CES 2021, while other Walmart leaders addressed sustainability and brand management via appearances at C Space. Walmart joins L'Oréal as CES 2024 keynotes, with more announcements to come.

LOGISTICS: Doug McMillon speaks at 2 p.m. PT on January 9, 2024, in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian.

