Walmart to Revolutionize Sourcing through Cutting-Edge Initiative with Next-Gen Tech Innovator, Bamboo Rose

News provided by

Bamboo Rose

21 Nov, 2023, 08:18 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bamboo Rose announced a joint project with retail giant, Walmart, to develop and implement a state-of-the-art enterprise sourcing platform (ESP) revolutionizing the way the company does business with tens of thousands of suppliers around the world. The cutting-edge technology will bring together disparate systems, improving efficiencies and helping the company stay true to its mission of everyday low cost.

Continue Reading
Walmart to revolutionize its sourcing strategy with Bamboo Rose.
Walmart to revolutionize its sourcing strategy with Bamboo Rose.

Through the new ESP, Walmart Sourcing associates around the globe will more easily collaborate with buyers, product development teams and suppliers improving the way the company procures and imports goods for resale. The single sourcing platform creates greater visibility across teams enabling Walmart associates to make more informed purchasing decisions on volume and cost, improving access of goods to other markets and potentially reducing waste in categories such as perishable goods and other sensitive product lines.

The implementation of the ESP solution will streamline the supply chain, eliminating waste in categories such as perishable goods and opening doors for products to be sold in connected markets. Additionally, the implementation will be impactful across all markets and business units in Walmart and Sam's Club.

"At Walmart, we're constantly looking for ways to improve our business so we can help our customers save money and live better. I'm thrilled to be able to work with Bamboo Rose to develop a brand-new ecosystem connecting our global teams with a single platform, empowering us to go beyond simply streamlining information. With this technology, we'll be able to engage with suppliers across multiple growth stages, expand global offerings and make more efficient decisions," said Daniel Berg, Vice President of Product Global Sourcing at Walmart.

"We believe retailers succeed when they collaborate internally and across supplier networks to provide openness and opportunities for collective growth. At Bamboo Rose, we deeply understand the challenges faced by our customers and we craft solutions that drive positive business outcomes for global retailers. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value," said Mike Mattei, Chief Revenue Officer at Bamboo Rose.

Walmart's new global multicategory sourcing approach supports EDLC for customers. The initiative is a win no matter how you look at it; advancing technology, supporting the supplier network, and saving money for families around the world. With a focus on innovation and customers, Walmart is poised to transform the retail industry once again.

About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart/

About Bamboo Rose
Bamboo Rose is a global leader in enterprise retail technology solutions. With a focus on understanding customer challenges and delivering tailored solutions, Bamboo Rose empowers retailers to achieve positive business outcomes and drive success in the ever-evolving retail landscape. Visit bamboorose.com/ or find us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/bamboorose/ to learn more. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280887/Bamboo_Rose_Walmart.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430723/Bamboo_Rose_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Walmart will durch innovative Initiative mit Bamboo Rose, einem innovativen Technologieunternehmen der nächsten Generation, die Beschaffung revolutionieren

Walmart will durch innovative Initiative mit Bamboo Rose, einem innovativen Technologieunternehmen der nächsten Generation, die Beschaffung revolutionieren

Bamboo Rose gab heute ein gemeinsames Projekt mit dem Einzelhandelsriesen Walmart zur Entwicklung und Implementierung einer Enterprise Sourcing...
Walmart to Revolutionize Sourcing through Cutting-Edge Initiative with Next-Gen Tech Innovator, Bamboo Rose

Walmart to Revolutionize Sourcing through Cutting-Edge Initiative with Next-Gen Tech Innovator, Bamboo Rose

Today, Bamboo Rose announced a joint project with retail giant, Walmart, to develop and implement a state-of-the-art enterprise sourcing platform...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.