Walnut Village announces new Memory Care neighborhood Summer House

Anaheim senior living community invites public to December 12 grand opening events

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walnut Village, a Front Porch Community in Anaheim, California, announces the Grand Opening of their new, expanded memory care neighborhood. Called Summer House, the neighborhood will provide care for those impacted with Alzheimer's or other dementias.

Grand Opening events are scheduled for December 12, 2024 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a dedication program at 11 a.m. Members of the public can join the festivities and take a tour by calling 714-507-7004 to RSVP. Valet parking will be provided at 1401 West Ball Road, Anaheim, CA 92802.

Along with 29 private apartments and 1 companion suite, each with private bathrooms and large windows, the expanded Summer House will offer warm and welcoming common spaces such as the dining room, the activity room, a sensory room that utilizes technology as well as familiar items to enhance calmness, a purpose-built theater, and a sunny, protected courtyard.

"Summer House at Walnut Village takes the best of person-centered care and adds an additional element: the importance of relationships in a therapeutic environment," said Debbie Infield, Executive Director of Walnut Village.

Incorporating the Six Senses of Caring Relationships approach to care, Summer House at Walnut Village dementia care program recognizes and honors the three relationships that are critical in providing quality care: the relationship between the resident, their loved ones, and the staff who provide the daily care. "By addressing the needs of all three audiences, a partnership of care is created. We don't just honor the quality of life of the resident, but rather the quality of lives of all who are involved in the resident's memory journey," said Infield. "Our program for dementia care is truly person-centered, relationship-based."

About Walnut Village

Walnut Village is a Front Porch Community for seniors located in Anaheim, California. Offering independent, assisted living and memory care and a wide array of amenities and services, Walnut Village builds community by cultivating meaningful relationships and experiences that respond creatively to changing needs. Learn more at https://frontporch.net/community/walnut-village/.

About Front Porch Communities and Services

Front Porch is a dynamic not-for-profit organization, dedicated to empowering individuals to live connected and fulfilled lives through community and innovation. In support of this vision, Front Porch provides high quality, accessible and welcoming human services through senior living communities, affordable housing communities and other programs and services throughout the United States. Learn more at https://frontporch.net.

