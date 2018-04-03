Walt & Company Named by EquiFi as Public Relations Agency of Record

"From millennials to seniors, homeownership is generally the most important component of their financial security. We created the EFI to help people better understand their relationship with debt and wealth accumulation," said David Shapiro, EquiFi's founder and chief executive officer. "We selected Walt & Company as our PR and social media partner based on its proven ability to develop programs that reach and influence consumers. In the expanding and highly competitive fin-tech marketplace, working with Walt & Company will help EquiFi standout and be heard."

Walt & Company will be providing EquiFi with a range of communications services, including communications strategy, product launch campaigns, media and analyst relations, industry leadership positioning, and partner/customer relations.

"EquiFi's unique market approach and machine-based technology platform makes for a compelling story across a wide range of financial and consumer channels. In addition, it is part of a larger story in the exploding fin-tech marketplace," said Robert Walt, president of Walt & Company. "We look forward to working closely with EquiFi on the upcoming launch and support of the EFI."

About EquiFi

EquiFi's mission is to transform the way that consumers create and manage wealth starting with their most important asset – their home. Organized as a for-profit Public Benefit Corporation, EquiFi is committed to fairness across its entire ecosystem. Based on a powerful, proprietary technology platform, EquiFi's Equity Funding Instrument (EFI™) matches consumer housing needs with investor interests. For more information, please visit www.EquiFi.com.

About Walt & Company

Walt & Company is an award winning Silicon Valley tech PR and social media agency. It develops and implements strategic programs and creative campaigns that advance its clients' marketing and communications agendas by generating actionable awareness in influential formats and forums. For more than 25 years, when it comes to building corporate credibility, product awareness and brand recognition, Walt & Company has its clients covered. For further information, visit www.walt.com.

