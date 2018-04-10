Walt & Company Selected as Public Relations Agency of Record by Chefling, the Ultimate Solution for the Smart Kitchen

"As the growth of IoT devices and smart home applications continues to skyrocket, we saw the need for a simple platform that redefines the way people meal plan, grocery shop and ultimately decide what's for dinner," said Amar Krishna, co-founder and CEO, Chefling, Inc. "We chose Walt & Company as our PR partner to position Chefling as the leading kitchen IoT platform and drive brand awareness based on its expertise in the consumer and tech markets, and their proven accomplishments."

Walt & Company will be providing Chefling with a range of communications services, including communications strategy, launch campaigns, media and analyst relations, industry leadership positioning, and partner/customer relations in order to drive app downloads.

"Chefling's unique platform truly drives consumers toward the next generation smart kitchen, opening the door for it to become the hub for future device integration in the kitchen," said Robert Walt, president of Walt & Company. "We are excited to be working closely with Chefling as it revolutionizes the way people operate in the kitchen."

About Chefling, Inc.

Chefling, Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, and provides users with the ultimate solution for the smart kitchen, delivering cost-savings, convenience and a personalized cooking assistant. Chefling has developed the only smart kitchen app that incorporates pantry organization, intuitive recipe suggestion, shopping list management, and voice assistant integration into one platform to simplify the cooking experience. For more information, please visit www.chefling.net.

About Walt & Company

Walt & Company is an award-winning Silicon Valley tech PR and social media agency. It develops and implements strategic programs and creative campaigns that advance its clients' marketing and communications agendas by generating actionable awareness in influential formats and forums. For more than 25 years, when it comes to building corporate credibility, product awareness and brand recognition, Walt & Company has its clients covered. For further information, visit www.walt.com.

