GoDaddy Airo™ - an AI-powered experience for small business owners

GoDaddy Airo harnesses innovative AI technology to help small business owners get online faster, drive traffic to their website, boost sales and deepen their customer engagement on social media. In the U.S. alone, more than 3 million customers, including Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses, discovered the power of GoDaddy Airo. That number continues to grow as GoDaddy Airo's rollout spans 180 countries and counting. The results of the revolutionary experience are driving GoDaddy's return to Super Bowl advertising after an eight-year hiatus.

"Our 21 million customers are experts at what they do, but often find early challenges daunting, like building an online presence and offering commerce capabilities," said GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani. "We designed GoDaddy Airo to meet those needs. We are thrilled our AI experience helped bring Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses to life and build a growing online business."

Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses - unisex, unique and versatile glasses, goggles combination

Launched last year, Goggins introduced Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses with five eye-catching designs with UVA/UVB protection. Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses used GoDaddy Airo to design a logo, create and publish the website, help with social media post copy, and build order and shipping confirmation emails.

Within an hour of the online store going live, Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses received its first order. In addition, People, GQ, New York Magazine's "The Strategist," The Hollywood Reporter, AdAge and Yahoo spotlighted the goggle glasses and Gizmodo called the brand "The Most Unhinged and Impressive Fandom Collabs of 2024."

Walton Goggins – Two-time EMMY® nominated actor and small business owner

In addition to his goggle glasses business, Goggins is currently shooting the second season of the breakout hit "Fallout" for Amazon. His performance in "Fallout" of "The Ghoul" and "Cooper Howard" garnered him an EMMY® nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He stars in the highly anticipated third season of "The White Lotus," which will premiere Feb. 16 on HBO Max. He reprises his role as "Baby Billy" in "The Righteous Gemstones." The fourth season will premiere in March 2025 on HBO Max. He voices the character "Cecil Stedman" in the third season of the successful animated Amazon series "Invincible," which will premiere Feb. 6. Goggins has been nominated nine times for the Critics Choice Awards. He won the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in "Vice Principals." He received an Academy Award for the Live Action Short Film "The Accountant."

"GoDaddy Airo was instrumental in helping me get Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses started," said Goggins. "Starting a new business is never easy, but with GoDaddy Airo, that endeavor just became a whole lot easier."

Next up in early February: GoDaddy's full 30-second ad reveal featuring GoDaddy Airo and Walton Goggins.

