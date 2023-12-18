WanaBana Faces Class Action Investigation for Selling Fruit Purees Allegedly Contaminated with High Levels of Lead

WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree/Cinnamon Applesauce Purchasers Urged to Contact Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe to Discuss Their Legal Rights

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP today launched an investigation into the conduct of WanaBana, who recently issued a nationwide recall for lead contaminated products including their apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, Weis-brand cinnamon apple sauce pouches, and Schnucks Apple Sauce pouches with cinnamon. The products were also sold at nationwide retailers including Amazon and Dollar Tree.

According to an October 2023 FDA investigation, testing revealed that WanaBana's Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree and Cinnamon Applesauce products contained dangerously high levels of lead. As of today, at least 65-125 infants and children have been sickened across the United States due to lead exposure caused by WanaBana products. According to reports, lead levels in the product were at or above 200 times the FDA limit.

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status. Children and infants are particularly vulnerable to lead toxicity and most children have no obvious symptoms. Short term exposure to lead could result in the following symptoms: headache; abdominal pain/colic; vomiting; or anemia. Even low levels of lead can cause serious learning, developmental, growth, and behavioral problems, many of which may only be discovered later in life.

In light of these concerns, the Schubert Firm is investigating whether WanaBana's failure to warn consumers about the potentially dangerous levels of lead in their apple cinnamon products is false and misleading in violation of state and federal laws. If you purchased these products, you may be entitled to money damages.

If you have purchased the WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Puree and Sauce products, including Weis and Schnucks brand products, please contact us today or visit our website at http://www.classactionlawyers.com/wanabana.

