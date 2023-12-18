WanaBana Faces Class Action Investigation for Selling Fruit Purees Allegedly Contaminated with High Levels of Lead

News provided by

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

18 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree/Cinnamon Applesauce Purchasers Urged to Contact Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe to Discuss Their Legal Rights

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP today launched an investigation into the conduct of WanaBana, who recently issued a nationwide recall for lead contaminated products including their apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, Weis-brand cinnamon apple sauce pouches, and Schnucks Apple Sauce pouches with cinnamon. The products were also sold at nationwide retailers including Amazon and Dollar Tree.

According to an October 2023 FDA investigation, testing revealed that WanaBana's Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree and Cinnamon Applesauce products contained dangerously high levels of lead. As of today, at least 65-125 infants and children have been sickened across the United States due to lead exposure caused by WanaBana products. According to reports, lead levels in the product were at or above 200 times the FDA limit.

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status. Children and infants are particularly vulnerable to lead toxicity and most children have no obvious symptoms. Short term exposure to lead could result in the following symptoms: headache; abdominal pain/colic; vomiting; or anemia. Even low levels of lead can cause serious learning, developmental, growth, and behavioral problems, many of which may only be discovered later in life.

In light of these concerns, the Schubert Firm is investigating whether WanaBana's failure to warn consumers about the potentially dangerous levels of lead in their apple cinnamon products is false and misleading in violation of state and federal laws. If you purchased these products, you may be entitled to money damages.

If you have purchased the WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Puree and Sauce products, including Weis and Schnucks brand products, please contact us today or visit our website at http://www.classactionlawyers.com/wanabana.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact
Amber L. Schubert
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
[email protected]
Tel: 415-788-4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Also from this source

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Olo Inc. (OLO) Officers and Directors Under Investigation for Possible False Statements and Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating potential derivative claims on behalf of shareholders of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) relating to possible...

PRIVACY ALERT: Zeroed-In Technologies and Dollar Tree Under Investigation for Data Breach of 1.9 Million Employee and Customer Records

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the sensitive personal information of 1.9 million employees and customers of...
More Releases From This Source

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.