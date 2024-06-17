Wanda Hoegren named VP of Operations for Gotcha Covered

Five Star Franchising hires experienced franchise leader to oversee day-to-day operations for the fast-growing custom window treatment brand

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising , an innovative, growing platform of home services franchise opportunities, has named experienced franchise industry executive Wanda Hoegren Vice President of Operations for Gotcha Covered .

In her new role, Hoegren oversees day-to-day operations for the leader in custom window treatments across the U.S. and Canada to ensure the fast-growing franchise continues to meet organizational goals and empower success for new and existing franchise owners.

"Wanda has shown a deep commitment to excellence throughout her career, and we're excited she's bringing her skills, experience and insight to Gotcha Covered and Five Star Franchising," said Paul Linenberg, President of Gotcha Covered. "With her vision and passion, Gotcha Covered is in position to enhance its operations and culture, ensuring our customers receive a five star experience and our new, emerging and mature franchise owners continue seeing industry-leading results and support."

Hoegren, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE), brings more than 30 years of experience, including more than 20 years of leadership experience in franchise operations, to the new position.

"I'm looking forward to helping grow Gotcha Covered, the most trusted custom window treatment franchise brand, and supporting our remarkable franchise owners as they go above and beyond to meet the needs of customers," Hoegren said. "Five Star Franchising is transforming home service franchise platforms with its innovative, proven system, and I'm proud to add my skills and strategic know-how to help them fulfill their mission."

Since 2009, Gotcha Covered has provided homeowners and businesses with the best in soft and hard window treatments, including a variety of blinds, draperies, and smart home solutions. In 2024, Gotcha Covered was named one of the fastest-growing franchises by Entrepreneur in addition to being ranked No. 292 in the Franchise 500®. It was the fourth consecutive year the franchise has been named to the Franchise 500®. In addition, Gotcha Covered was named to Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises list in 2023 and 2024. In 2024, the franchise was named a Top 100 Franchise for Women by FBR. In 2023, the company appeared on FBR's lists of Top Low-Cost Franchises, Top Recession-Proof Franchises, Top Franchise Cultures and Most Innovative Franchises.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is the premier provider of custom window treatments in North America, offering solutions including blinds, draperies, shutters, smart home systems and much more. The company provides end-to-end consultation inspired by customer's needs and goals, and proudly celebrates 99% positive customer reviews. Franchising since 2009 and acquired by Five Star Franchising in 2021, Gotcha Covered is quickly growing across North America with more than 160 franchise locations. In 2023, Gotcha Covered was named a Top Franchise, Top Low-Cost Franchise and Top Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review. For more information, visit gotchacovered.com . To learn about franchising with Gotcha Covered, visit gotchacoveredfranchising.com .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,400 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in Utah, ranking among the fastest-growing businesses in the state on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

