Wanderlight: ™ A Pilgrim's Adventure, Awarded iKeepSafe COPPA Certification

With the pandemic pushing even more children online during the age of online use, it has become even more difficult for parents to monitor and safeguard their children's online activity, especially behind closed doors. The iKeepSafe FTC-approved COPPA certification program, is designed for child-friendly websites and technologies, including kid-targeted game sites, educational services, virtual worlds, social networks, mobile apps, and other similar interactive services and technologies.

"It was critical for us that Wanderlight receive the iKeepSafe COPPA certification. We believe in going that extra mile. It's more important than ever that children are kept safe online, and here at Loyola Press, we are committed to helping ensure this happens," said Joellyn Cicciarelli, President and Publisher of Loyola Press. "Getting the iKeepSafe COPPA certification this year is a testament to developing online experiences that prioritize the privacy and safety of our children through a transformative, faith-based learning platform – and later this summer, Wanderlight will include new archeology mini games that will make for an even more exciting experience."

Wanderlight will display the iKeepSafe COPPA badge to identify that the product has been proactively and independently assessed by an experienced, third party privacy assessor. Products that carry the iKeepSafe Safe Harbor program badge provide educators and parents with assurance that the product is compliant with COPPA, a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Rule designed to ensure that parents remain in control of personal information collected from their children online.

"iKeepSafe congratulates Wanderlight on taking this essential step in protecting youths' personal information," said Amber Lindsay, president and CEO of iKeepSafe. "Each day, more school districts and parents are making privacy and safety a priority. It is important that they have a quick means of determining whether products are safe to use."



For over a decade, iKeepSafe has been a trusted resource for schools and parents looking for balanced information about safe and healthy use of connected technologies.

Wanderlight can be played on desktops, laptops, and tablets with an Internet connection. Download the game on Google Play or the App Store, or call Loyola Press Customer Service. The Wanderlight trailer can be viewed here. For media inquiries or to review the game, please contact Teresa Alagna at [email protected] or visit the Wanderlight press page.

About Wanderlight

Wanderlight: ™ A Pilgrim's Adventure is a ground-breaking Catholic video game for kids of all ages. The game invites players to explore the Catholic Faith in an engaging and beautiful world and venture out in their new role as "the Pilgrim" – a seeker on a quest to discover and experience core teachings of the faith while practicing how to "shine their light" and live as a faithful disciple of Jesus Christ.

About Loyola Press (Creators of Wanderlight)

An apostolate of the USA Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, Loyola Press embraces the Jesuit passion for helping people find God in all things. We continue the Jesuit tradition of excellence and service by providing inspiring faith-filled content for children and adults and by being people for others. Follow Loyola Press on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

About iKeepSafe

The Internet Keep Safe Coalition (iKeepSafe) certifies digital products as compliant with state and federal requirements for handling protected personal information. We help organizations achieve and maintain compliance through product assessments, monthly monitoring, annual training, and assistance with remediation. Governors, First Spouses, and State Attorneys General from throughout the United States joined with law enforcement agencies, and child safety advocates in the formation of the Internet Keep Safe Coalition (iKeepSafe) a national effort promoting the safe and healthy use of technology. iKeepSafe was founded by Jacalyn S. Leavitt, former First Lady of Utah, in 2005. Over the past decade, iKeepSafe has evolved into a leading organization trusted internationally by families, educators, and industry.

