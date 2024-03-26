WAPA Media Joins the Powerful International Platform reVolver Podcasts

Premieres with five entertainment programs

DALLAS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the purpose of continuing to expand its innovative digital entertainment offering, WAPA Media joins the successful reVolver Podcast platform, with five of its most successful programs. The available programming includes content from WAPA Televisión and WKAQ 580 AM, leading television and radio stations in Puerto Rico.

WAPA Media programming on reVolver includes:

Noticentro El Podcast : A daily podcast that presents summaries of the most relevant news affecting Puerto Ricans, available every day. Download here





: A daily podcast that presents summaries of the most relevant news affecting Puerto Ricans, available every day. Download here Pégate todo a la Tarde : A compilation of the most popular entertainment and interview segments from the main midday and afternoon programs in Puerto Rico , including Pégate al Mediodía, Viva La Tarde and Lo Sé Todo. Download here





: A compilation of the most popular entertainment and interview segments from the main midday and afternoon programs in , including Pégate al Mediodía, and Lo Sé Todo. Download here Nuestra Opinión : A compilation of political analysis and commentary segments from local analysts and the stars of your favorite shows. Download here





: A compilation of political analysis and commentary segments from local analysts and the stars of your favorite shows. Download here La Entrevista de Frente: (WKAQ 580 AM): Hosted by journalist Rubén Sánchez, with his unique and incisive style. Download here





(WKAQ 580 AM): Hosted by journalist Rubén Sánchez, with his unique and incisive style. Download here WKAQ en la tarde con Kike Cruz: Discuss local issues, breaking news analysis, political commentary in the voice of one of Puerto Rico's most followed analysts. Download here

WAPA Media CEO and President Jorge Hidalgo said: "One of WAPA Media's goals is to expand the reach of WAPA and WKAQ 580's existing news, analysis and entertainment programming to more people through different avenues. This is both for the followers on the Island and for the large Hispanic community in the United States and in other parts of the world to whom we want to offer these summaries of local content from the most influential voices in Puerto Rico. reVolver Podcast is a proven and successful platform, of which we are honored to be part because we know that it is the ideal one to fulfill our commitment to the audience."

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcast added: " We are delighted to welcome WAPA Media and their outstanding lineup to reVolver Podcasts. These new shows bring a refreshing perspective, diverse topics and a wealth of entertainment to our listeners. "This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled content and variety. We invite everyone to follow and download these podcasts on all major platforms."

Podcasts are now available through your favorite providers like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Deezer, the iHeartRadio app, and Amazon Music. They can also be accessed through www.wapa.tv and www.wkaq580.com , in the reVolver Podcasts app on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com , among others.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative and engaging podcasts across multiple genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, offering free programming to millions of listeners in the United States and around the world.

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the US Home to Erazno y La Chokolata , El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Pandora, iHeart Radio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company visit www.revolverpodcasts.com

About WAPA Media:

WAPA Media is the leading Spanish-language multiplatform media company in Puerto Rico. The company is the largest producer of Spanish-language video and audio content for multiplatform distribution in Puerto Rico, with a robust lineup of original content. WAPA Media owns and operates Wapa TV, Wapa América, Wapa Deportes, Wapa Digital and the newly acquired radio stations WKAQ AM and KQ105 FM.

