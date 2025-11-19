Warm atmosphere in "tennis city" of Jingshan on point

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily

Jingshan, a county-level city in Hubei province with a population of 600,000, is more than a place where tennis is played; it's a city where tennis defines life.

The Mexican couple, Fabricio and Grecia González, left their hometown to settle in Jingshan, Hubei province, where they now work as tennis coaches. They are impressed by the city’s world-class sports facilities, the players’ dedication to intense training, and the warmth and friendliness of local people.

Dubbed China's "tennis city", Jingshan boasts over 340 courts, leading county-level cities nationwide in per capita court availability. It's also the place where renowned Hubei tennis player Zheng Qinwen launched her career.

Recently, this tennis-centric land welcomed a unique international couple: Fabricio and Grecia Gonzalez from Mexico. Fabricio brings 15 years of international youth training experience and a background working at the French Open, while his wife, a Harvard-trained respiratory therapist, has worked with multiple Women's Tennis Association players.

In February, Jingshan integrated resources from the provincial tennis school and partnered with Shijie Sports Professional Tennis Club to launch training programs, which quickly attracted over 40 high-level students. Thanks to a recommendation from a core club member, the couple first set foot in Jingshan in August.

"At first, we went online and didn't find anything about Jingshan," Fabricio said. Upon arrival, they were amazed by what they saw, especially the world-class sports facilities. These include international-standard courts and tennis-themed elements woven into the city's streets.

Thanks to the local government's efficient recruitment, the couple was granted work visas and an 80-square-meter apartment within a week, officially joining the Hubei Tennis School and the Shijie club as coaches.

Fabricio combines Spanish footwork training with Mexican strength techniques to refine students' endurance and rhythm. Meanwhile, Grecia offers breathing training – a rare practice in domestic youth tennis programs – effectively addressing physical limitations caused by irregular breathing in young players.

"The players have trained with a lot of energy and push themselves every day," Fabricio said. "They have a lot of potential for playing professional."

In September, Jingshan hosted the 2025 Hubei Bank Jingshan Open, the first WTA 125/Association of Tennis Professionals 100 event ever held in a Chinese county-level city. A total of 86 students from the Hubei Tennis School served as ball boys/girls, gaining firsthand experience of top-tier tournaments.

The high-level event left a lasting impression on the couple. "The smart hotel facilities, direct pathways to the courts, and delicious meals; Jingshan truly understands players' needs," they said.

Off the court, Fabricio had a friendly international match with Peng Jufang at Wenfeng Park, drawing a large crowd of spectators. Peng, a local tennis enthusiast who tends over 50 cattle by day and teaches tennis at night, has trained more than 3,000 students over 36 years.

What started as a singles match soon turned into a doubles game, with players of all ages joining in, filling the court with laughter and joy.

Watching from the sidelines, Grecia said that she had never seen such a vibrant community atmosphere. For Fabricio, it was "one of the best experiences of my life".

Nowadays, exploring the local market to pick ingredients for Mexican dishes has become the couple's daily pleasure. Also, Grecia is learning Chinese to integrate into local life.

"We initially planned to stay for just six months, but now we hope to remain long-term," Fabricio said.

Jingshan's unique charm lies in its blend of professionalism and warmth. It offers international-standard facilities and events, nurturing children to chase championship dreams and embracing ordinary people like Peng who have a passion for tennis.

"Seeing the kids strive so hard gives us a true sense of belonging. It feels like home here," Grecia added.

In Jingshan, tennis transcends the boundaries of sport, becoming a bridge that connects people across borders. This small city, with its vibrant tennis culture and human warmth, continues to attract more international talent to the sector.

SOURCE China Daily