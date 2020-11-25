Warm Hands Win Games: Zippo & OpTic Chicago Share Secrets To Success

Get Streaming: Practice and research is key and YouTube is the best place to start. Kick off with "best affordable streaming setup", pull together an essential list and purchase what is within budget. No matter what the setup is, always take a picture of the first ever setup – it's important to see where it all started. Pick a schedule for streaming and stick to it, so people know when to catch the action. Stream as much as possible – even if just playing with friends – it's still practice! Get Noticed : Playing 'ranked' games is key to building a standing within the game. Learn from mistakes and climb through the ranks – it's even worth watching old games back to see what could have been done differently. Network! Watch other top amateurs within the game and get to know them. Be the first in line for their 'community streams' where they play along with their followers – it's a great opportunity to learn, build a reputation and meet new people.

Take part in online tournaments. They often run alongside pro tournaments and a lot of professional players are scouted in these amateur leagues.

Become The Best: When it comes to esports, games are won and lost in a matter of milliseconds. Warm hands can be the difference between victory and defeat (just imagine how hard it would be to play with cold digits). Enter the Zippo HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer. Combining dependable and long-lasting warmth (up to nine hours of heat) with the convenient utility of a USB-compatible power bank so gamers can focus on their performance and not their battery life.

Stay game ready with the HeatBank 9s – available exclusively at https://www.zippo.com/gaming as well as through each of the player's Twitch pages, for $59.95

