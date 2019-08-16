Warren wins Rawlings Gold Glove Award® for Softball

"The Gold Glove, at its best, represents not just steady excellence, but also, the spectacular. Jessie Warren has been all of that in 2019," said Cheri Kempf, commissioner of the National Pro Fastpitch League. "It has been a pleasure and a thrill to witness the agility, versatility and sheer reactions Jessie has displayed all year long, from the hot corner position."

Warren, a four-year starter at Florida State University, finished her college career with a .391 batting average, 83 home runs and 273 RBI. She was drafted seventh overall in the 2018 National Pro Fastpitch League.

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award for softball is given annually to one player in the National Pro Fastpitch League (NPF) since 2016. Similar to the award selection process in baseball, coaches and managers within the NPF organization vote for the winner, excluding those on their respective teams.

"We're thrilled to partner with the National Pro Fastpitch League to celebrate and recognize the importance of defense," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for Rawlings. "It makes perfect sense to reward female athletes for their exceptional fielding ability and prowess and Jessie certainly is a deserving recipient of this award."

The prior Rawlings Gold Glove Award for softball winners are Jade Rhodes, a first baseman for the Cleveland Comets, Chelsea Goodacre, a catcher on the USSSA Pride and A.J. Andrews, an outfielder for the Akron Racers.

"The Rawlings Gold Glove Award quickly became one of the most recognized and coveted awards, not just in the NPF, but for our sport in general," said Kempf. "It is an award the league is proud to carry forward and excited to be adding the fourth recipient to the list."

About Rawlings

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. is an innovative manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods worldwide. Founded in 1887, Rawlings is an authentic global sports brand, trusted by generations of athletes of all skill levels. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Ball Supplier and Batting Helmet of Major League Baseball®, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball™ and the NCAA®, and the approved baseball, basketball, football and softball of the National High School Federation®. For more information, please visit www.rawlings.com or by phone at (314) 819-2800.

About the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is a registered trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information, please visit www.rawlings.com.

About the National Pro Fastpitch (NPF)

National Pro Fastpitch (NPF), an Official Development Partner of Major League Baseball since 2004, provides elite female athletes with an opportunity to pursue a professional career in fastpitch softball beyond their collegiate and amateur success. The NPF affiliate teams consist of the Aussie Peppers of Minnesota, Beijing Shougang Eagles, Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois, Chicago Bandits, Cleveland Comets, and USSSA Pride. National Pro Fastpitch players hail from the United States, Australia, Canada, China, and Mexico, and represent the most accomplished and talented athletes in the sport of women's softball.

SOURCE Rawlings

Related Links

http://www.rawlings.com

