Warrior Couples Cut a Rug During Swing Dance Lessons

"This was a great opportunity for my husband and me to do something out of our normal routine," said Air Force Reserve veteran Gloria Portillo-Leanos. "We laughed a lot. It was a fun and challenging activity with fantastic music. Definitely a skill to build on."

Swing dance has reemerged as a popular and nostalgic form of dance that also provides opportunities for enthusiasts to get together. The fast dance steps are an excellent way to exercise and form memories in the process.

Health and wellness clinics are designed to connect warriors with activities, training, skills, and techniques that empower them to reduce stress, combat depression, and live an overall healthy and active lifestyle.

"All the warrior couples there seemed to be having a great time, and, like us, content to be outside our comfort zones," Gloria said. "We're looking forward to more evenings out to events like this one."

Activities like swing dancing and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues, and 30.3 percent indicated physical activity helps.

"For me and my husband, Wounded Warrior Project provides us with a safe haven where we can relax and be ourselves," Gloria said.

