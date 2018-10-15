Warrior Discovers New Passions in Civilian Job Market

"It was a good time," said Douglas. "At some point in your life, your family's needs begin to tip the balance of what is important."

To find work, Douglas realized he needed help reinventing himself professionally. Douglas' VA representative introduced him to WWP. He registered and attended a resume writing workshop and networking event in Jacksonville.

"This was a service I needed help with," said Douglas. "My military resume was highly technical, so having people at Wounded Warrior Project go through it line by line was a huge help."

Considering next steps, Douglas' wife kept driving home the point that he should do something he loved, and she suggested working at BMW.

"I loved that idea," Douglas said. "The nearest dealer was Tom Bush BMW Orange Park, so I took my Wounded Warrior Project inspired resume, walked through the dealership's front door, and asked to speak with the general manager."

Within days, he was offered the role of client advisor.

In two years of employment with Tom Bush BMW, Douglas has been recognized for record-breaking job performance in sales and customer satisfaction surveys. Douglas was promoted to sales manager in the summer of 2018.

Douglas' advice for other veterans is simple.

"Seek assistance from organizations like Wounded Warrior Project. They are excellent at what they do and can assist in ways you didn't think of," said Douglas. "They are able to highlight your strengths, help you realize potential, and in many cases can introduce you to potential employers or help you make the right connections toward your goals."

Wounded Warrior Project is transforming the way America's injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in our communities.

