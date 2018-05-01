Warriors and Supporters to be Recognized at Veterans Charity Benefit Event

Three awards will be given out during the evening, recognizing the efforts of those that have gone above and beyond supporting the needs of our returning warriors. Longtime WWP partner USAA® will receive the Empowerment Award. And for his continuous efforts at the local level, organizing community supporters to rally around the mission of WWP, Tom Cocchiarella of Minneapolis, Minnesota will receive the Service Award. The recipient of the Courage Award, which honors a warrior, family member, or caregiver who embodies the core values of WWP, will be announced the night of the event.

"We're proud to honor USAA and Tom for their tireless support of the wounded warriors we serve," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Their efforts have not only empowered our warriors, but also helped provide Wounded Warrior Project with the resources we need to continue providing life-changing programs and services at no cost. These two prestigious awards are small tokens of our thanks for their amazing work over the years."

During the evening, attending warriors and guests will enjoy a special performance by country music artist Trace Adkins. Brian Kilmeade of Fox and Friends will return to host the festivities – and other special guests will be there to show their support too. And if you can't attend, you can tune in live to a special livestream hosted on the WWP Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/wwp/.

Through tickets, donations, and a special auction featuring several unique experiences and items for sale, the Courage Awards & Benefit Dinner empowers warriors served through WWP's free programs and services. To participate in this special night, visit http://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/courage-awards.

Since 2003, WWP has tirelessly advocated for our nation's finest, improving the lives of over half a million warriors and families. To learn more about how WWP is changing lives, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/125657.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) connects, serves, and empowers wounded warriors. Read more at newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

