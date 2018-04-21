Warriors Build Friendships at Cross-Country Skiing Event

Activities like skiing and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues, and 30.3 percent indicated physical activity helps.

"There were two couples that I often see at Wounded Warrior Project events – one of which we're starting to develop a friendship with," David said. "I enjoy getting together with my veteran family whatever the activity might be. Group meals are often better because they allow us more opportunity to interact and get to know each other. I've enjoyed watching some of the guys become a little more sociable and relaxed as they attend more events."

WWP program gatherings offer settings that provide opportunities for injured veterans to form bonds with one another and their communities. WWP also serves warriors by focusing on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships.

"After skiing, we ended our day soaking in the lodge's outdoor hot tub," David said. "We enjoyed just sitting in the hot, jetted water, relaxing our muscles, being refreshed in the cool air, and taking in the beauty of the terrain before us."

To learn and see more about how WWP's programs and services connect, serve, and empower wounded warriors, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org, and click on multimedia.

