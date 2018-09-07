Warriors Connect with Family While Spelunking on Cave Tour

The group explored Dripstone Trail, the Crystal Palace, Penny Ceiling, and saw huge stone deposits, stalagmites, and stalactites on the relaxed walking tour.

Isolation is one of the most significant struggles wounded warriors deal with after serving their country. A supportive community makes all the difference for warriors looking to find new purpose in civilian life. Connecting with fellow service members and people in the community gives warriors support they can count on. It creates a veteran support structure during the healing process – because wherever veterans are on their journeys, they shouldn't have to face it alone.

"For me, Wounded Warrior Project is a blessing from God," said Army veteran Anthony Payne. "It allows me to see from a new perspective and be part of a positive group."

WWP program gatherings offer settings that provide opportunities for injured veterans to form bonds with one another, their families, and their communities.

Exploring caves with other veterans is more than just an adventure. When warriors connect and share what they're going through, it makes a huge difference on their journeys to recovery. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the wounded warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues.

"Wounded Warrior Project helps me feel whole again," Jessica said. "I truly need more Wounded Warrior Project in my life, and my kids' lives, because I'm going through so much and need the support. I'm always on the lookout for events that involve teens or young adults so my kids can be involved and learn to cope with the situations we're currently going through."

To learn more, visit https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/alumni.

