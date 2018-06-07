Warriors Cook Up Connections at Barbecuing Class

Pitmaster and owner of Prime Barbecue, Christopher Prieto, taught the class how to cook tacos three ways – using pulled pork, pulled chicken, and pork belly. Once they finished preparing their taco creations, warriors and guests sat down and enjoyed the feast while getting to know one another better.

"We all had varied military experience and different times of service," Joseph said, "but I interacted with several warriors and got their information because I found out one vet only lives a couple of miles from me."

"I made a group of new friends, and I look forward to calling them," said Army veteran Kimutaya Dillard. "We had a great time socializing, laughing, and learning how to properly prepare our food. By the end of the event, we exchanged phone numbers and planned to meet for potluck and games. I unexpectedly got exactly what I was hoping for at my first event. I thought it would take a few events before I met some people I clicked with. I'm so happy."

WWP program gatherings offer settings that provide opportunities for injured veterans to form bonds with one another, their families, and their communities.

"Wounded Warrior Project means that I'm able to have an additional resource to go to for answers and assistance for me and other soldiers," Joseph said.

Activities like cooking and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues.

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

