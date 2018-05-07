Warriors Enhance Strength and Endurance with Veterans Charity

"I'm always seeking ways and opportunities to maintain and improve my physical fitness," said Air Force veteran Paul Schulz. "This was a great experience to improve on teamwork skills and build on relationships with other veterans. Also, I'm a big fan of 'American Ninja Warrior' and its unique challenges."

WWP program events like this give wounded warriors an opportunity to experience veteran peer support firsthand. These social gatherings get them out of the house and connect them with fellow service members and their communities.

"My favorite part was just being part of a team that had to work together both mentally and physically to achieve a goal," Paul said. "It was great to sweat and grind it out with fellow veterans — to adjust to strengths and weaknesses, solve problems, and build on the success for each challenge."

Coaches interacted closely with warriors, ensuring they were comfortable physically and mentally as they approached each challenge stage. The coaches encouraged warriors to push themselves and work as teams to succeed with each task.

"I've had opportunities to attend other awesome Wounded Warrior Project events," Paul said. "The gatherings gave me a chance to improve on my physical fitness, mental prowess, as well as meet and share these opportunities with other veterans, which is something I really miss from being in the military."

In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, 30.3 percent of survey respondents expressed physical activity helps them cope with stress and emotional concerns. Programs like this highlight the importance of managing mental health through physical activity and connecting with other veterans.

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

