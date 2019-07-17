Warriors Find Quality of Life Through Healthy Eating

"We interacted while cooking and then sat down to chat and enjoy what we prepared," Claribell said. "We commented on the food, but also caught up with families we know and met new families. I love to cook and put a little Latin flavor on things, and I also enjoy the company."

"The food was excellent quality, and it was healthy," Ramon Luis said. The couple has been more mindful of nutrition and exercise after their participation in WWP exercise classes and 12-week wellness coaching. They've lost weight together and learned about exercise with TRX equipment, yoga, and setting fitness goals.

"You learn to eat a little bit of everything in moderation," Claribell said. "When I wanted to lose weight in the past, I would eat just one meal a day. Now I eat three healthy meals in small portions, and I eat healthy snacks."

"The cooking class reaffirmed what we've been learning and encouraged us to stay on track," Ramon Luis added. "Wounded Warrior Project has helped us achieve the quality of life that we enjoy today. I have progressed in my health goals, received good advice, and found new information to share with my spouse."

Supporting warriors' health goals helps them advance their physical recovery and gives them a new way to connect with other warriors. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the wounded warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (52.6%) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health concerns, and 32.6% indicated physical activity helps.

Learn more about WWP's wellness programs for warriors and caregivers at https://wwp.news/WWP. Learn more about WWP wellness coaching: https://wwp.news/CoachingVideo.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project