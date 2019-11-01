Warriors Find Supportive Community While Exploring the Outdoors

Jack is a 28-year Army veteran who moved to Idaho from California to make a fresh start serving veterans. As a warrior, he understands the transitions warriors make and the support they need. WWP encourages veterans to reach out to other veterans. Peer to peer connections remind warriors that they're not alone, that other veterans are there to support them, and that successful transitions are possible.

"I wanted to help other struggling veterans, and being a warrior leader was the best way for me to bring more Wounded Warrior Project events to rural northern Idaho," Jack said.

In addition to assistance from the outdoor store, the campground space was donated, and local volunteers from the Elks, American Legion, and Kiwanis clubs took care of food, meal preparation, cleaning, and campfires. Volunteer river guides took each warrior out on the water for one-on-one fly-fishing instruction.

"They had about 30 volunteers, and I've never been served in such a kind manner before," said Air Force veteran Daniel Bergmann, from Spokane, Washington. "I got choked up just thinking about it when I was leaving; they treated us so well."

"While I was on the boat, my mind was not focused on anything but fishing," Daniel added. "My guide made the excursion about me and the fish. My mind stopped racing; it was mentally good for me."

Activities like camping, fishing, and socializing with other veterans help warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. These opportunities help connect warriors to people who know what they're going through.

