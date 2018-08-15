Warriors Find Veteran Support and Inner Peace on Nature Hike

"I've found a lot of healing in the outdoors," said National Guard veteran Allison Sage, "and I feel much more comfortable outdoors with others than inside. I signed up for the hike so that I could experience nature with other veterans."

One of the most significant struggles wounded warriors deal with after serving their country is isolation. WWP programs offer settings that provide opportunities for warriors to build friendships and experience veteran peer support.

"My husband and I both enjoyed the hike," Allison said. "We talked and turned the entire day into a great memory. I enjoyed the challenge of going somewhere new and having the opportunity to relax and share the experience with my husband and other warriors."

WWP's physical health and wellness offerings also aim to improve mental wellness and outlook. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, 30.3 percent of survey respondents expressed physical activity helps them cope with stress and emotional concerns. Activities like hiking can unite mind and body for an improved recovery and sustainable healthy lifestyle.

Allison felt the hike helped her establish some new veteran contacts. "The warriors I spoke to were very nice," she said. "It seems that most of the warriors at this event have chosen to live in Colorado, but very few of them are actually from here."

"Wounded Warrior Project provides me with opportunities to challenge myself, push past my discomfort and fear, and interact with others, Allison said. "I'm able to see myself grow and learn a little more about myself after every event. I'm very thankful."

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

