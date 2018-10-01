Warriors Learn Real-World Career Trends During Onward to Opportunity Event

WWP career counseling helps accommodate a growing number of veterans of this generation who are transitioning out of military service and into civilian and workforce life.

Onward to Opportunity – a free, comprehensive career training, certification, and employment program serving veterans and military families – facilitated the two-day event. WWP has been hosting these Onward to Opportunity events since 2016. These gatherings offer veterans a direct link to more than 30 industry-recognized career tracks and courses. They further focus on in-depth knowledge and best practices in employment industry standards.

"This event, and others offered by Wounded Warrior Project, are informative and helpful, especially with the focus on transitioning personnel, military spouses, and veterans," Felicia said.

Subject matter experts, recruiters, hiring managers, and community employers shared the latest, real-world trends in job market health, hiring practices, and labor market industry tips. The group included representatives from Black Knight Financial, Disney Springs®, Starbucks, Florida Blue, Fifth Third Bank, and many others.

"My experience during this event was rewarding, both professionally and personally," said Joshua Redlitz, a Starbucks store manager. "I meet many veterans looking for work to better themselves, not just in a job but a forward-developing career."

"You cannot put a price tag on this kind of relationship," said Patricia Piazza, Onward to Opportunity program manager. "Having this course held at Wounded Warrior Project's corporate classrooms shows a strong, unified, community alliance in the support of military families here in Jacksonville."

Hiring veterans in the civilian workforce gives organizations highly coachable team players with specialized skill sets, who are an asset to any team. All career counseling services are offered completely free of charge to wounded veterans and employers. Learn more: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/warriors-to-work.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

