Warriors, Supporters Honored at Annual Wounded Warrior Project Gala

Three awards were given out during the evening, each recognizing the efforts of those who have gone above and beyond supporting the needs of warriors. Marine Corps veteran Andrew Coughlan received the Courage Award, which is given to a warrior, family member, or caregiver who embodies the WWP core values of service, integrity, and loyalty. Longtime WWP partner USAA® received the Empowerment Award for their commitment to going above and beyond supporting the needs of our returning warriors. And Tom Cocchiarella of St. Paul, Minnesota received the Service Award for his continuous efforts at the local level to rally supporters for WWP.

"It's an honor and a privilege to recognize Andrew Coughlan, Tom Cocchiarella, and USAA for their tireless support and advocacy on behalf of the warriors we serve," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Their efforts this year and throughout the years have empowered warriors and provided us the resources we need to continue providing life-changing programs and services at no cost to the warriors and family members."

Also in attendance to recognize warriors and supporters were country music artist Trace Adkins, who put on a special performance for attendees, and Brian Kilmeade of Fox & Friends, who hosted the gala. Thomas Gibson, Anson Mount, Melissa Joan Hart, Dolph Ziggler, Luke Pell, Pryor Baird, and Justin Melnick also took time to show their support for the warriors, families, and caregivers WWP serves. Though unable to attend, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh sent a surprise video to Andrew, a lifelong Michigan football fan, expressing his gratitude for his service. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan also sent a video encouraging the public to support the WWP mission.

