Warriors Win Battle Court Season Title

Humane Society of Greater Miami earns $50,000 donation

MIAMI, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The thrilling Battle Court Spring Season culminated at the intense Championship Finals on Friday, May 17 at the Magic City Fronton when the Warriors ultimately clinched the title against the Renegades in seven hard-fought matches. The Warriors team is co-owned by NFL Hall of Famers, Ray Lewis and Lawrence Taylor, and by Ken and Martin Borkan. Scott Savin, chief operating officer of the World Jai-Alai League, presented the championship trophy to the Warriors team and a $50,000 check to representatives of the Humane Society of Greater Miami. The Warriors' powerhouse team, known by their courtside names, includes Correa, Douglas, Julen, Manny, Nicolas, and Williams.

Battle Court Spring 2024 Winning Team, the Warriors, team co-owners Ray Lewis, Martin Borkan, Ken Borkan, and representatives of the Humane Society of Greater Miami

"The athleticism and effort displayed on that court was nothing short of exceptional," said Savin. "Congratulations to the Warriors and the Renegades for giving it their all and leaving nothing on the field."

Each Battle Court team selected a local nonprofit to benefit over the 14-week period. The Spring 2024 charitable organizations included the Barracks Legend Foundation, the Better than Wonderful Foundation, His House Children's Home, the Humane Society of Greater Miami, the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment, and the Udonis Haslem Foundation. In total, the WJAL will donate close to $70,000 this season to participating nonprofits and close to $140,000 this year as part of the league's community outreach program. The Humane Society of Greater Miami is dedicated to placing every dog and cat in their care into a loving home, and to promoting responsible pet ownership and spay/neuter programs.

WJAL has seen a surge of interest this year, bringing on notable ambassadors, investors and partners including Grammy Award-winning recording artist and entrepreneur Armando Christian Pérez, or Pitbull; three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem; NFL Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Lawrence Taylor.

The Fall 2024 Battle Court Season kicks off Monday, Sept. 2. WJAL matches are viewable during the competitive season on Jai-Alai TV (www.jaialai.live), via the Jai-Alai app (downloadable on Roku, Firestick, iOS, and Google Playstore) and at www.watchjaialai.com . Battle Court matches are available on DraftKings and BetRivers for wagering in 19 states.

About World Jai-Alai League - The World Jai-Alai League is dedicated to revamping the once renowned sport of jai-alai across the globe by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the exploding international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans. For more information, go to www.jaialaiworld.com . The WJAL plays at the Magic City Fronton located at 450 N.W. 37th Ave. in Miami.

SOURCE World Jai-Alai League