Warriors Work on Wellness at UFC Boxing Class

WWP Physical Health and Wellness events are designed to connect warriors with training, skills, and techniques that empower them to reduce stress, combat depression, and live an overall healthy and active lifestyle.

Warriors used wraps and gloves and learned techniques that accommodated their skill levels. They were invited to arrive at the gym early so they could become familiar with the equipment.

"All of us had different fitness levels," Levy said. "I saw some familiar faces, and I met a Marine who was attending his first event. He ended up being my sparring partner."

"I'd like to attend more physical events — maybe something like a ping pong tournament," Levy said. "Wounded Warrior Project is important to me because it provides the support and services my family and I need through their mental and physical health and wellness programs."

In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, 30.3 percent of survey respondents expressed physical activity helps them cope with stress and emotional concerns. Programs like this highlight the importance of managing mental health through physical activity and connecting with other veterans.

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

