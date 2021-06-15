Warwick Taps Former CPC Group Exec to Lead European Real Estate Platform

LONDON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warwick Investment Group ("Warwick") today announced Andrew Chrysostomou has joined Warwick as a Senior Managing Director in Warwick's London office. Andrew focuses on Warwick's European real estate platform and oversees the execution of UK residential real estate strategies.

"We are delighted to welcome Andrew to Warwick's real estate team," said Kate Richard, Warwick's Founder & CEO. "Andrew brings almost two decades of phenomenal experience in equity and debt investing in the UK real estate market, and a particular expertise in residential development projects, asset re-positioning and value add projects in London."

Previously, Andrew was Senior Managing Director at Christian Candy's CPC Group, specialising in direct ground up developments, JV equity investments and principal lending. He also served on the investment committee for CPC Group and its related group companies.

Prior to CPC, Andrew was Investment Director at Oxford Properties, the real estate arm of the C$100 billion Canadian pension plan Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS).

"Warwick's real estate platform uses highly specialized and proprietary data science and algorithmic tools to identify high-quality real estate assets in global cities," said Mr. Chrysostomou. "I look forward to working with the real estate and data science teams as we continue to acquire real estate assets in Europe as the world returns to work and the vaccine is rolled out."

SOURCE Warwick Investment Group