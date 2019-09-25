Wasabi & LucidLink Partner to Deliver Rapid File Access for Maximum Productivity at a Disruptive Price

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, announced today their latest partnership with LucidLink, a global innovator of cloud-native file services. Built specifically for object storage, LucidLink Filespaces™ provides high-performance file access over distance, improving organizational workload efficiency, and maximizing productivity. Enterprise customers now have an integrated solution that delivers rapid, secure access to files and data stored on infinitely scalable, exceptionally cost-effective cloud storage.

Customers can buy Wasabi storage bundled with LucidLink's monthly managed storage service or bring their own Wasabi storage account, depending on their application requirements. LucidLink, together with Wasabi's elastic tier of low-cost cloud storage, can be deployed for production applications as general use file storage that performs like a local disk. Organizations gain the cost benefits of cloud object storage while retaining the performance of on-premises network-attached storage (NAS). In addition, LucidLink's technology caches metadata and streams files on demand, making it ideal for distributed workflows, remote teams that collaborate across common data sets, and companies that need to provide secure data access to freelancers and contractors.

Customers of all sizes are discovering that it is possible to deploy cloud object storage outside the traditional use cases of long-term retention and native S3 cloud applications. Some of the everyday use cases being put into production by Wasabi and LucidLink joint customers include:

File backups that are written directly to cloud storage through LucidLink without the need for additional local storage, gateways or special S3 connectors. These backup images can be streamed anywhere for fast and flexible recovery.

Managed Service Providers immediately deploy cloud "file servers" or file shares remotely and without additional infrastructure, saving significant operational overhead and upfront costs.

Surveillance video software without native S3 capability writes directly to Wasabi through a LucidLink mount-point. The archived video is immediately available on demand for rapid retrieval.

Geographically distributed post-production teams and specialist contractors edit files stored in the cloud without the need to download or sync them first.

David Friend, CEO of Wasabi, shares, "By utilizing this best-of-breed solution, enterprises can confidently protect and optimize an incredibly important asset (data) and enjoy immediate cost savings with LucidLink powered by Wasabi. We look forward to working with LucidLink to continually provide our joint global customers with a better, faster, and more affordable data storage solution."

"The partnership between Wasabi and LucidLink means that customers no longer have to choose between the attractive cost and convenience of cloud storage and the performance of NAS. Together we debunk the myth that object storage is slow and not usable for file-based applications in live production environments," asserts Peter Thompson, co-founder, and CEO, LucidLink.

"As a LucidLink customer, I can now use object storage in ways that I wouldn't otherwise be able, letting me and my partners deliver services not previously possible," said Casper Van der Walt, Head of Cloud & Infrastructure, Cipherwave.

About LucidLink:

LucidLink offers a cloud-native file service, which was designed specifically for extensive data access over distance and to provide the performance needed to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. LucidLink Filespaces™ is compatible with any AWS S3 compatible storage provider that utilizes cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. The LucidLink customer base is growing rapidly in the media and entertainment sector, among managed service providers, and within government agencies. Investors currently include Baseline Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, Fathom Capital, and Bright Cap Ventures. Founded in 2016, by former DataCore executives. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, CA. It has offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia. For more information about our resellers and partners program, please contact info@lucidlink.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and visit us at www.lucidlink.com.

About Wasabi:

Wasabi is the hot cloud storage company delivering disruptive storage technology that is 1/5th the price of Amazon S3 and faster than the competition with no fees for egress or API requests. Unlike first-generation cloud vendors, Wasabi focuses solely on providing the world's best cloud storage platform. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is on a mission to commoditize the storage industry. Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston, MA. Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and our blog.

