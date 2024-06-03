Washington DC Patients Now Have Increased Access to Affordable, Quality Anesthesia Care

Mayor Bowser Signs Legislation Removing Collaboration Requirements for CRNAs

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (AANA)— Patients at Washington, D.C. healthcare facilities now have increased access to safe, affordable care with the signing of House Bill 25-0545 by Mayor Muriel Bowser. The law, also known as the Health Occupations Revision General Amendment Act of 2024 (HORA) removes collaboration requirements for all advanced practice registered nurses, including Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and grants CRNAs the authority to work independently in the delivery of anesthesia.

HORA, passed unanimously by the city council, clarifies the scope of practice for CRNAs, also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists, and who are advanced level nurses who specialize in administering anesthesia and other medications to patients. This legislation aligns the District with other states in allowing CRNAs to provide safe, high-quality anesthesia care without unnecessary restrictions.

"The DC Association of Nurse Anesthetists (DCANA) applauds the actions of Mayor Bowser and the Council for removing barriers to CRNA practice and allowing hospitals and other critical care facilities to maximize their workforce," said DCANA President Douglas Heater, RN, MSN, MS, CCRN, ACNP-BC, CRNA. "By approving this important legislation, Mayor Bowser and the Council help ensure safe and affordable healthcare for the District of Columbia and recognize that CRNAs are qualified to make decisions regarding all aspects of anesthesia care based on their education, licensure, and certification."

Consistent with the statute, the new law provides that a nurse anesthetist may deliver anesthesia, pain management and related care to patients without any unnecessary barriers to their practice.

As advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) specializing in anesthesia care, CRNAs safely administer more than 50 million anesthetics to patients each year in the U.S in every setting where anesthesia is delivered, including hospital surgical suites, offices of dentists, podiatrists, ophthalmologists, plastic surgeons, and pain management specialists plus U.S. military, Public Health Services, and Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology