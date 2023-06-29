Washington Post Names REI Systems as a Top Workplace for the Seventh Time

STERLING, Va., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems (REI), a leading provider of innovative technology solutions to the federal government, is proud to announce that it was named a 2023 Top Workplace by the Washington Post for the seventh time. This prestigious recognition honors companies prioritizing employee satisfaction, engagement, and workplace excellence. The award is based solely on employee feedback and measures several aspects of workplace culture, employee engagement, and career development, including pay, benefits, and training.

According to the survey results, REI Systems' success is attributed to its inclusive culture, professional development opportunities, and impactful work. Through flexible work options, comprehensive benefits packages, and a supportive leadership team, REI Systems has created an environment that nurtures employee well-being and encourages a healthy work-life balance.

When asked to reflect on the seventh Top Workplace Award, REI CEO Shyam Salona said, "Winning the Top Workplace award is evidence of the culture we have built and sustained for over 30 years. We believe in empowering employees and providing a supportive workplace to ensure employees are in the best position to deliver exceptional solutions that advance our clients' missions."

REI's Chief Growth Officer, Wagish Bhartiya said, "This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to creating an environment where our employees can thrive personally and professionally. We believe that our success stems from our team members' dedication, talent, and passion. This award serves as a testament to their hard work and the positive culture we have cultivated together. We will continue prioritizing our employees' well-being, growth, and job satisfaction."

REI Systems joins an elite group of organizations committed to creating a workplace where employees thrive and succeed. REI Systems ranked 10th in the Large Business Category. More than 3,500 companies were invited to participate. REI is searching for talented professionals looking to make an impact. View open positions today: https://careers-reisystems.icims.com/jobs/search?hashed=-435620597.

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance federal, state, local, and nonprofit missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

