Washington schools participate in National School Choice Week

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Washington and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Evergreen State, more than 230 schools are taking part by hosting open houses, information sessions, parent nights, and other events.

Learning choices for Washington kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Washington at: schoolchoiceweek.com/washington.

"Washington's educational landscape provides families with several public magnet schools options and flexible open enrollment options," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "We're confident that the growing number of schools celebrating National School Choice Week will provide families a chance to explore their options."

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

