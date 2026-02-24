Washington Speakers Bureau Announces Exclusive Representation of Shankar Vedantam, Founder of Hidden Brain

Leading Voice in Behavioral Science Now Available for Speaking Engagements Through WSB

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Speakers Bureau (WSB) , the world's largest talent agency focused exclusively on the corporate speaking and lecture circuit, announces its exclusive representation of Shankar Vedantam, founder of Hidden Brain Media and host of the Hidden Brain podcast and radio show.

A former NPR social science correspondent, Washington Post reporter, and 2009–2010 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University, Vedantam is one of the most trusted voices in behavioral science today. Through Hidden Brain, one of the world's most popular podcasts, he has spent years translating complex research on unconscious influence, decision-making, organizational culture, and human behavior into compelling stories that resonate with millions globally.

As a keynote speaker, Vedantam helps leaders uncover the hidden psychological forces shaping behavior and decision-making. His research-based approach enables organizations to improve decision quality, strengthen trust, and navigate complex or sensitive issues with greater clarity and confidence.

"At a time when leaders are flooded with data but starving for clarity, Shankar offers a map of the invisible forces that actually drive our decisions," said Ryan Heil, President of WSB. "He has a rare gift for making deep behavioral science feel like a personal revelation for everyone in the room. That is what makes him such a powerhouse on stage because he provides the kind of insight and storytelling that sticks with you long after the lights go down."

Vedantam is also the author of The Hidden Brain: How Our Unconscious Minds Elect Presidents, Control Markets, Wage Wars, and Save Our Lives, and his work continues to shape conversations across business, media, and corporate leadership.

To book Shankar Vedantam for a speaking engagement, visit WSB's Shankar Vedantam profile .

About Washington Speakers Bureau

WSB is the world's largest talent agency solely focused on the corporate speaking and lecture circuit. With over 40 years of experience, we have represented the best keynote speakers from a variety of fields, from presidents and prime ministers to Fortune 100 CEOs, athletes, coaches, authors, and thought leaders. Our relentless focus on integrity, discretion, and care for our speakers and clients makes us the first choice for the world's pre-eminent speakers.

