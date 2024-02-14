WASHINGTON STATE TEAMSTERS LEAD THE WAY WITH PRO-WORKER LEGISLATION

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

14 Feb, 2024, 15:08 ET

Bills Would Improve Public Safety, Working Conditions, and Address Unfair Labor Practices 

OLYMPIA, Wash., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to the dogged advocacy of Washington Teamsters, three pivotal bills aimed at safeguarding workers' rights, enhancing safety measures, and addressing critical issues impacting the labor movement are making their way through the state legislature.  

"The issues we are advocating for in Olympia will determine the future of the labor movement in our state and nationwide," said Rick Hicks, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and President of Teamsters Joint Council 28. "We will not stop advocating for these bills to be signed into law, and I thank the members of the state legislature who are putting working people ahead of corporate profits."

The first bill, SB 5872, requires a skilled human operator in autonomous vehicles (AVs) and ensures AVs adhere to the same federal and state standards as all other motor vehicles. A hearing for the bill was held in the state Senate. Similar bills in nine other states have been introduced, including New York, Indiana, and California.

The second bill, SB 5778, would ban employers from forcing workers to attend captive audience meetings — employer-sponsored presentations filled with anti-union propaganda designed to discourage organizing efforts. SB 5778 passed the upper chamber and is now headed to the state House of Representatives.

The third bill, SB 5777/HB 1893, will provide crucial support for striking or locked-out workers by granting them access to unemployment insurance. The measure will give union members more power to hold employers accountable when they unlawfully refuse to negotiate and attempt to extract unreasonable concessions. The legislation was just recently passed by the state House of Representatives. Similar legislation supported by the Teamsters has been enacted in New York and New Jersey.   

"We are grateful to our allies in the state legislature for their support in advancing our top priority bills," said Paul Dascher, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 117. "From tackling the safety challenges of autonomous vehicles to closing loopholes that hinder union organizing, Teamsters are steadfast in our mission to enhance the lives of working people in Washington."

The introduction of the three bills follows a significant victory last year when HB 1762, a bill that implemented restrictions on warehouse worker production quotas, was passed into law.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid (202) 624-6877  
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

RECOLOGY WORKERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

RECOLOGY WORKERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

After an almost two-year campaign, members of Teamsters Local 150 have successfully ratified their first collective bargaining agreement with...
IOWA TEAMSTERS CALL FOR PASSAGE OF SF 2218

IOWA TEAMSTERS CALL FOR PASSAGE OF SF 2218

Iowa Teamsters are calling for the state legislature to pass Senate File 2218, requiring a human operator in all commercial autonomous vehicles (AVs)....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Labor & Union

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

Image1

Federal and State Legislation

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.